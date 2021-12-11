PLAYL | Lighting things up in the darkest of nights

What?! Where?! We stopped and looked, but all we could see was a very small driveway, or was it a turn-around? The turn off disappeared down a steep hill into the darkness. I got out and looked, but could see nothing. We drove further until we finally found somewhere to turn around, then headed back to “you have reached your destination.”

We stopped in the middle of the gravel road. Middle was all there was. No one was behind us. We were scared. We had cell service — surprisingly — so we called Stacia who was a few miles behind us and probably the closest human to where we sat. “No house, Stacia.”

Then I mustered enough bravery to risk my life, and I said, “I’m going over the hill and see what’s down there.”

“Please don’t go,” begged my wife, “You might get eaten by a bear — or something.”

But with only the dim light from my cellphone I plunged in. Turns out the driveway was paved (couldn’t tell till I walked on it), and there was the silhouette of a cabin on an inlet of the lake. I huffed and puffed back up the hill. We drove down, parked, found the light switch, and discovered our beautiful accommodations.