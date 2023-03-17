Have you ever visited Williamsburg, Virginia? Not many years in our past, school children from all over were taken there to learn about American history. Nowadays history is not emphasized as much as it once was, or it's reinterpreted. But perhaps you have spent time in that enchanting city. If you have, I hope, in addition to visiting Colonial Williamsburg and perhaps the College of William and Mary, you have dined at The Old Chickahominy House.

The "Chick House" is located in an old house on Jamestown Road, just off the Highway 199 Bypass. Sammie and I visit Williamsburg several times every year, and we always eat at the Chick House at least a couple times when we are there. My favorites are Creamed Ham on Biscuits for breakfast (we call it chipped ham gravy, but it's creamed ham on the menu.) For lunch we love the Chicken and Dumplings. Their most famous dish, though, is Brunswick Stew.

Which brings me to the subject of this story.

The owners, Dan and Carla Kennedy, have become very dear friends of ours over the years, and that is no exaggeration. Dan and Carla have visited us in Bristol, and we always eat dinner together when we are in Williamsburg. The Chick House serves breakfast and lunch but not dinner. The establishment has a mascot for the gift shop, and has had throughout the history of the business — which you can read about on their website.

Miss Melinda was the mascot until her untimely death a couple years back. Miss Melinda had replaced Mr. Biscuit several years ago. Melinda was a very docile creature that could be caught napping on a chair or couch in the gift shop, or perhaps in a display case or on top of a shelf.

Our grandchildren were very fond of Melinda — especially Katie Grace, our youngest. When K.G. learned of the passing of her feline friend, she grieved and shed many tears.

So back to Brunswick Stew. After about a year, Dan visited the Heritage Humane Society and met a kitten named Oliver. They immediately bonded. Dan will tell you that they found each other. So Oliver went home with the Kennedy's and soon was living in "The House" as the new mascot. Oliver remained his middle name, but the new kitten received a new "full" name: Brunswick Oliver Stewart — Brunswick Stew, "Stewie" for short.

As the new Chick House cat, Stewie can lazily lay around like Miss Melinda did, napping wherever he chooses. Recently Sammie's sister and brother-in-law were there with us and Robin actually thought Stewie was dead, maybe a stuffed animal. After we finally woke him up, we convinced her that he was still breathing.

But there's another side to Stewie that demonstrates his true feline — and kitten — nature. He is often determined, hard-headed, and just plain disobedient. One day he slipped out the front door, but he was soon scratching at the kitchen door begging to come back in. And although he is trained to stay away from the dinning room, he will sometimes saunter in and check out the patrons. When he does, Trish, his adopted mom on staff at the house, grabs him, fusses at him and returns him to the gift shop.

Two things worthy of note about Stewie are that he is an orange and white Tabby Cat with an orange heart on his side — I told Dan he's a Tennessee Vol. Also, Stewie's behavior sometimes reminds me of the way Chritians act. We have been rescued from "The Humane Society," homelessness, certain death someday, and made part of the family of our Heavenly Father. We have been taken off the streets of hopelessness and given a heavenly home.

So what do we do? We continue, from time to time, to rebel in disobedience, and go where we should not go. Then God sends someone to encourage us to return to the place where we should be, in fellowship with the Father. Sometimes the Father Himself reminds us that we are His. Heaven is being prepared for those who have trusted His Son, and Heaven will be better than you or I can even imagine.