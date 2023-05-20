Getting my worn out hip replaced was such an exciting adventure, especially pre-op! I was in pain and had mobility issues that I just did not care for. “Everybody” said I would feel relief. I would be a new man. I would feel years younger.

Post-op I have learned many lessons. Some of these lessons may apply to many life situations and there are so many things I have learned that I do not have time or space to share, but I would like to list a few.

First on the list is that if you must have a joint replaced, listen carefully. This applies in many areas of life’s normal experiences. Pat attention! You will be a new man. True, hopefully, but the complete sentence is in a couple months — or so — you will feel like a new person. It won’t be as you are waking up in the recovery room that you will feel like a teenager or young adult training for a marathon. Also, read the directions. I missed the part, initially, that said most patients with a hip replacement can expect to be on a walker for two weeks or more before graduating to a cane. I also missed the description of the BRUTAL surgery which separates muscles to get to a worn out joint that has to be sawed out and removed before it is replaced by the bionic new part.

That brings me to the second lesson I have learned, am learning. Patience. This experience has taught me so much about patience, mainly that I have very little patience. I am not a good patient. I am not very patient. I want to feel better today — or yesterday. The first witness to my lack of patience and my identity of worst patient of the year is my precious wife, Sammie, my 24/7 caregiver. She has become the very epitome of those traditional wedding vows, “for better or worse, in sickness and in health.” All those decades ago when she pledged all that, she had no idea. Nor did I. Many would have said, “But I had no idea it would come to this.” But my precious wife has stuck with me when it got worse than she could have imagined back when we exchanged those vows.

I pray, “Lord give me patience — NOW!” Forgetting that the Bible teaches that tribulation builds patience and the trials of your faith help you become patient. While I have been impatient, Sammie has practiced persistence, just by taking care of me in my recovery day in and day out and night after night. Thank you Lord!

Which brings us to persistence. Don’t give up. No the new hip did not present instant gratification, but I see improvements every day. When I persist in doing my physical exercises and going to therapy, it pays off. I see improvements every day, even if it is by baby steps. Sometimes we have to work through the pain. Remember that “God is working all things together for the good of those who love Him.”

And then be thankful for those whom God uses to work in our lives. Sunday after discharge on Thursday, Sammie and I went to Lowe’s. She just had to run in for a few minutes, and I was, of course, not running. Our friend “Toolman Tim” was working, and when Sammie told him I was in the car, in the parking lot, in pain, he came out and talked to me. Tim cheered me up and assured me of his prayers. We then drove to Sugar Hollow Park where we met a total stranger, Bill, visiting the area from Kentucky. We talked for thirty minutes and he shared his surgery experiences and more encouragement.

A week after being discharged, we went to G & G for tenderloin biscuits, curb service, more encouragement and prayer support. We went back to Lowe’s. This time we went in and I rode around in the electric scooter and talked to lots of folks; stopped at Pal’s for Peachie Tea, and later went to Aubrey’s for our first dinner out. It was a day of mental health therapy. So many neighbors, friends, children, in-laws, and church members have helped with meals, yard work, prayer support, phone calls and texts. I’m not enjoying the pain, but I am so blessed.

Scripture says, “In everything give thanks.” Thank you, Lord, for hard lessons.