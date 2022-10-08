PLAYL | Lessons from football on the game of life

Game Day! Football time in Tennessee! The Tennessee-Florida game! For most Vols fans it doesn’t get much bigger than this — unless it’s Tennessee vs Bama. The UT Volunteers are my favorite team among the Big Five major conferences in college football. My second favorite team is whoever’s playing the Gators, or Bama. As a Kentucky native, the Wildcats are my second favorite, in a different way. When Kentucky beat Florida a few weeks ago, both of my second faves won that day.

Anyway, it was the day of the Tennessee vs Florida game and my family was pumped. Some of them were a part of the wild crowd at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Most of us had been wearing orange all week. But there was another football game being played in the Greater Nashville area earlier that day. It involved the West Wilson Middle School Junior Varsity Wildcats. Smaller venue, but very important.

Why was it so important? One of the youngest Wildcats was our grandson, eleven year old Grayson Playl. Many of G’s teammates are seventh and eighth graders.

Nahnee and I were unable to watch either game in person, but we sat in front of the TV for the Tennessee game and cheered the Vols to victory, (Surely our cheering had something to do with the outcome.) We also watched a couple of key plays from the WWMS game on video that was texted to us. The plays that our grandson made may have been the most exciting plays we saw that day. G plays defense and he broke up two pass plays by the other team, preventing them from making huge gains and maybe scoring on both. It could have made the difference in the outcome of the game. The Wildcats won, too!

Admittedly, football is just a game. There are many things in life that are more important. But much can be learned from games like football, about the “game of life.” For example, how we play the game depends, greatly on how we practice and prepare. Grayson not only works hard at practice, he also prepares by studying the game. He watches games on TV and analyses the play of older, more experienced athletes. Same is true in life. We can study the lives of deeply committed Christians and learn from the way they live or lived. We also prepare for the challenges that face us by praying and studying the “play book” — the Bible.

We can learn from our mistakes. Some players give up and quit when mistakes are made, but if we learn from our past and trust the guidance of our coach or coaches, we can improve and contribute more to the important spiritual aspects of life. Sometimes we are called out of the game and have to sit on the bench for a while, but when the Lord sends us back in, He strengthens us to do better.

We need to concentrate on the important things and not be distracted by minor issues that might draw us “off sides” or cause us to do something illegal. Watch out for those flags.

Remember that the game is not over until it’s over. Give it your very best until the clock is on zero and the final buzzer sounds. And most importantly, remember that you cannot win without sacrifice. The supreme sacrifice was made by our Savior on the cross. Be sure to focus on him, or you don’t have a chance. Through him, you are a winner!