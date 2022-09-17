PLAYL | Learning something from a field full of cattle

“Holy cow, Honey! Do you see that herd of cows over there in the field?”

Sammie and I were driving down a road in Ohio Amish Country. The pavement was dented from the passing of hundreds of buggy wheels along the shoulders of the road. Driving past families in traditional Amish attire in horse drawn vehicles, single men and women on bicycles — some of them e-bikes — as well as a few pedestrians on the rural byway, the landscape surrounding us was a peaceful combination of agriculture, nature and industry. Cows, horses, sheep, goats, chickens and other farm animals are a common sight throughout the area. Herds, droves and flocks of those creatures grazed or played contentedly all around us.

But I had never seen a herd of cattle huddled together so tightly as the ones we were passing. They were standing together in the middle of the field in an almost perfect circle crowding as close to each other as they could get. My guess was there were almost a hundred of them. I grew up with cows. I can milk a cow by hand. I know not to mess with a bull. We never had more than a couple of milk cows and maybe calf or two at one time, but I’ve been around larger herds than that, and I am somewhat acquainted with bovine behavior. I’ve watched old Bessy chew her cud many times, but I do not recall ever seeing a herd that big huddled together like that, unless it was extremely cold weather. (Maybe someone will drop me an email and explain.)

If it had been cold, I would have figured they were trying to stay warm, but it was the middle of Summer. I considered why humans might gather together in a close group like that. Maybe for protection from an enemy ... as in, circle the wagons; or perhaps to make plans, a football team huddled together to call a play. Sometimes we meet in a close group to encourage each other. Maybe that’s what those cows were doing, encouraging one another — just enjoying one another’s company.

Christians join in groups to worship and pray, and to let each other know we are not alone in our beliefs and convictions. We encourage each other when we gather together. Sometimes we hold hands in a circle or just “tighten up” to feel a “togetherness.”

I don’t believe the cows were having church, though. We only say “holy cow” as an interjection of surprise or excitement. We don’t really think of cows as being “holy.”

Still we might learn something from the behavior of cattle. They like to be near other cows. Sometimes a cow may be seen resting her chin on the back of another cow. Cows are usually very mild mannered, unless frightened or being protective of their young. Bulls can be different, but mama cows are ususally pretty content.

Cows are very generous in their gifts to people. Milk, butter, cheese, cream, and cottage cheese are some of the gifts they give us. And of course there’s beef for those of us who are not vegetarians.

I for one am very thankful that God created cows. Scripture says that He owns the cattle on a thousand hills. I know he will take care of us. And I feel pretty sure He will keep on teaching us lessons, sometimes even using animals as assistant instructors. Holy cow! Just pay attention.