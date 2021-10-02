PLAYL: Learning from the last touchdown and the last tackle

Did anyone see the game last Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville? Sammie and I would love to have seen it, but we were too far away to make it to the Music City after church. Tennessee beat Indianapolis 25 - 16 (go Titans). Some members of our family were there. We followed the game on our phones. Maybe some of you watched it on TV.
But from our point of view, that was the pregame warm-up. The real game followed the Titans win over the Colts. The important game was a youth league scrimmage between the 10-year-old Mt. Juliet Bears and a team of 12-year-olds from Gallatin. Mt. Juliet shut out the older Gallatin team 21-0. Although most of the fans had filed out of the bleachers, the stadium announcer called the game and replays were displayed on the giant screen above the end zone seats.
First, the background story.
Youth leagues from the Nashville area partnered with the Titans, selling tickets and receiving a percentage of their sales as a fundraiser for their league. The teams with the most sales were rewarded by getting to scrimmage, after the NFL “pregame,” on the big league field in the big league stadium. Mt. Juliet Youth Sports Association sponsors several teams, but the 10-year-olds sold the most tickets. Our stinking cute grandson, Grayson, is on that team; so G got to play.
As stated earlier, we did not get to see the game, but soon after the clock went to zero and the final buzzer sounded, our cell phones beeped and we received video text messages. The play we got to watch — over and over — shows No. 21, on a slant pattern, jumping to catch a pass, dodging a defensive player, then sprinting 25 yards into the end zone.
The announcer loudly proclaims, “TOUCHDOWN! No. 21!” The play is replayed on the giant screen and another voice can be heard in the video screaming, “Good job Playl! That’s my SON!”
Yes. Grayson is No. 21. He scored the final TD of the game. When we talked to him a couple hours later, we asked about his defensive game. “Well, I made the last tackle of the game, too,” he said, trying to sound a little humble and not too braggy.
If I sound like a proud papa, it’s because I am. And sometimes daddies can be almost as proud as papas, as evidenced by the audio of Stephen: “THAT’S MY SON!!!”
Proverbs 17:6 tells us, “Grandchildren are for the aged a crown while being the pride of the parents.” Encouraging and supporting our children and grandchildren is of utmost importance for those of us who are blessed with the opportunity.
If you know us — only slightly; if you have spoken with us — just briefly; if you have read this column — even once; then you know that Sammie and I are proud of all four of our children and all seven of our grandchildren. Not one of them is perfect; still I’m proud to say, “I’m proud of every one of ’em.”
Of course no daddy or papa can make a statement that compares to the Heavenly Father’s pronouncement upon His Son. He is perfect. After his baptism, Jesus’s father spoke — not from a P.A. system or into a cell phone, but in a booming voice from heaven — “That’s MY SON! I love him and I’m proud of him.” (My paraphrase of Matthew 3:17)
Then on the Mount of Transfiguration the same voice from heaven said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” (Matthew 17:5)
Above all else we should follow that command and — listen to him!
Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, may be emailed at playlsr@yahoo,com.