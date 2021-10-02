PLAYL: Learning from the last touchdown and the last tackle

The announcer loudly proclaims, “TOUCHDOWN! No. 21!” The play is replayed on the giant screen and another voice can be heard in the video screaming, “Good job Playl! That’s my SON!”

Yes. Grayson is No. 21. He scored the final TD of the game. When we talked to him a couple hours later, we asked about his defensive game. “Well, I made the last tackle of the game, too,” he said, trying to sound a little humble and not too braggy.

If I sound like a proud papa, it’s because I am. And sometimes daddies can be almost as proud as papas, as evidenced by the audio of Stephen: “THAT’S MY SON!!!”

Proverbs 17:6 tells us, “Grandchildren are for the aged a crown while being the pride of the parents.” Encouraging and supporting our children and grandchildren is of utmost importance for those of us who are blessed with the opportunity.

If you know us — only slightly; if you have spoken with us — just briefly; if you have read this column — even once; then you know that Sammie and I are proud of all four of our children and all seven of our grandchildren. Not one of them is perfect; still I’m proud to say, “I’m proud of every one of ’em.”