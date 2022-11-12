PLAYL | Learning from a very young teacher

When I was young, I spent a lot of time with my grandmother. I learned many valuable lessons from her, about life and what it was like to grow up in the Nineteenth Century. That was a long time ago. Now I’m learning from my grandchildren about life and what it’s like to grow up in the 21st century. Watching them is both educational and entertaining.

Back in the day I would listen to Grandmother’s stories as I sat at her feet, in her room, in our house. She would rock back and forth, a needle and thread in hand, and fill my mind with stories about hiding under a wagon to escape an eagle or picking up a copperhead in a sheaf of hay, or some experience with the milk cows. Now many lessons learned from our grands come second hand, by digital means.

Talking by cellphone with our daughter, we heard recent experiences from our youngest granddaughter’s “classroom.” Katie Grace had tagged along as Shannon attended an election watch party at a beach house in Wrightsville Beach, NC, near their home in Wilmington. Shannon said it was some of her “fancy friends”. Shannon frequently performs on stage, for various fundraisers and other venues, plus she sings in church every Sunday; and K.G. is following in her mother’s footsteps.

K.G. is pretty independent and very confident for a 9-year-old. She knows her limits, but she has a certain amount of freedom — as long as she doesn’t leave the house. Anyway, Shannon had not seen Katie for several minutes, so she casually asked the group if anyone had seen her in the last little bit. One of the grownups — K.G. was the only non-adult in the house — responded that she was in the dining room with her miniature dolls lined up on the table. She was reciting her script from her Christmas play, Rudolph, to her tiny audience. The dolls probably won’t remember any of the lines she read, but Nahnee and Papa certainly learned there are various ways to handle things when you need to make it through a situation where everyone else is different than you.

Shannon knew most of the folks at the party, but one of the ladies she did not recognize stuck out her hand and greeted her: “Hi! I’m Celia.”

Shannon was a little rattled then. Celia Rizenbark writes a humorous column for some of the papers in Coastal Carolina and has authored several books. One of the books is on Shannon’s nightstand. Our daughter has always been a big reader and finally a literature teacher. Sometimes she reads one of Celia’s anecdotes before drifting off to sleep.

When she met the author, these words burst from Shannon’s lips: “Celia Rizenbark! You’re one of my favorite authors! I have one of your books on my nightstand!” She was so excited to meet the writer.

Later that evening Shannon found her daughter and Celia carrying on a private conversation in the presence of K.G.’s dolls. The 9-year-old was doing most of the talking, and the writer was listening attentively. K.G. was sharing important information about LOL and OMG dolls. She explained about their hair, clothes, accessories and so forth and offered advice on where the dolls and their accompaniments could be purchased.

Know something? All of us are equal in God’s eyes. We should not be intimidated by anyone, and we should respect everyone. Celia Rizenbark respected our stinking cute 9-year-old granddaughter.

We should also make the best of every situation. If we are alone and afraid, we should always remember that God is with us, and He will make things as simple as need be.

One more thing. Cherish all the precious memories. I was 18 when my grandmother died. I still miss her. I look forward to a reunion in heaven because of the grace of God and the gift of His Son.