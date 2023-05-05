Since we have been husband and wife, Sammie and have bought two brand new cars. One was a Subaru, the other a 1970 Ford Mustang. We've also bought dozens of used vehicles, some with more than 100,000 miles showing on the old odometer, but only two brand new ones.

I would love to have the Mustang now. I wrecked it while a seminary student in Louisville, Kentucky. We had purchased the "Stang" while attending seminary in New Orleans. The monthly payment was sixty bucks and change for 36 months. Rather than having it repaired, we traded for something else. Oh, how I have regretted that decision — many times. Can't you just see this white haired senior citizen cruising around the Tri-Cities in that vintage ride? It had metalic blue paint and a white interior. By now it would probably have a million miles on it. I wish I could buy it back.

The opportunity to own that car again will never present itself, but at my age I don't need a new car. We live in a house built in 1907. I can't imagine buying a new house and being the first ones to live in it. By this time next week I will have something new that is not nearly as beautiful as a new car or house. In fact, you or I will not likely see this very functional purchase. Still, I am more excited about getting it than I would be about getting a new house or a new automobile.

I'm getting a new hip! Arthritis has ruined one of my old ones. The pain and changes in my lifestyle have been almost unbearable for me, and for Sammie, over the past six months. There are lots of folks out there with bigger problems than a bad hip. Please pray for and encourage them as the opportunity presents itself. Over the past few months, I have learned to empathize with those who suffer. But please pray for me — for us — as well. And pray for Dr. Whitman and all others who will participate in this operation. Then pray for me throughout my recovery.

That prayer request brings me to the main point of this one-way conversation. I am so very grateful for the prayers that have been offered, and will be offered, for us both. Thanks especially to our church family at Mountain City Presbyterian Church and hundreds of others who are praying. Thanks also for the friends and the strangers who have gone the second mile to help us through this difficult time. Our neighbors, Eddie and Louise, have mowed our grass and offered to do much more.

A few months back we ran into Dan Tyson in Lowe's and he noticed the obvious limits in my mobility. At the time we were yet to receive the eventual diagnosis for my problem, but knew something was wrong. When Dan asked what he could do to help, I jokingly replied that our deck had some busted boards and we could use some repairs, I never dreamed he would offer to make the repairs, but he did. He insisted on fixing our deck, and he did it.

Monty and Bryan power washed our house. Dan Kenedy in Williamsburg saw that we got home with the couch we bought and then couldn't manage. Strangers and friends alike have carried my luggage, held the door, given us their place in line and helped in ways too many to mention. Many have prayed for us, too many to try to remember. I look forward to thanking each of them, one day, in Heaven.

In Heaven, there will be no more pain and suffering, none of the limitations we have now. We'll be remade by the One who said, "Behold I make all things new." Everything will be new, not just cars, houses and hips.