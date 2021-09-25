PLAYL: It’s not just what you say, but also how you say it

Atlantic Beach, Salter Path, Emerald Isle, Morehead City, Beaufort, Cedar Point and Bogue are all around Bogue Sound. Old timers along Bogue Sound have a very distinct brogue that sounds like nothing else in the English language. It is similar to the brogue of the older natives of the Outer Banks, especially Ocracoke.

Chester Lynn is a 10th-generation “O’coker” who still speaks the language and brogue of Ocracoke. We spoke with him at his home on the “oiland” and had to listen carefully to understand his brogue and interpret his vocabulary. What a pleasant visit we had.

All of that reminded me that when we “have a word” with someone (Chester’s term) it is extremely important to listen carefully and also be careful what you say and how you say it.

How you say the words is almost as important as the words you use. I’m not talking about accents now. Often someone will say the words, “I’m sorry,” when they have no thought of regret or sincere apology. The words are there, but the way they are spoken convey an obvious feeling of sarcasm. The words are, “I’m sorry,” but the obvious meaning is “I have nothing to be sorry for and you will never receive a sincere apology from me.”