A couple years ago Katie Grace gave us a picture of her in costume as Gretel in “The Sound of Music.” When you touch the frame in the right place, K.G.’s voice speaks, “I love you Nahnee and Papa.” You have to hear it to appreciate her sweet, tender expression of affection.

Christmas just passed she gave us a more recent portrait. This one pictures Katie in crown. The frame is similar to the first; when you touch it it plays K.G. singing a special song to Nahnee and Papa. The song is from Robert Munsch’s children’s book. The Playl family has personalized the words to that song and Nahnee set the words to music with an original tune. Munsch’s lyrics are: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always. A long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

We’ve sung it to our children and grandchildren for years, using Sammie’s melody and sometimes changing “baby” to “sweetheart” or an actual name. We’ve sung it to each other, to our four adult children and to each of our seven grandchildren many times.

I wish you could hear that frame singing, in Katie’s sweet voice, “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always. As long as I’m living, my Nahnee and Papa you’ll be.” If it doesn’t melt your heart, your heart must be made of stone. At least I know it melts our hearts. Again, you’ll have to hear it to understand and appreciate what I’m saying here.

Another family habit that is becoming a tradition is ending our phone conversations with, “Love you. Bye,” Sometimes it’s almost abrupt, but the “Love you” has to come before the “Bye.”

When I was growing up, my father did not often say those three special words to anyone besides my mother. Many men did not tell other men, or even their children, “I love you.” That changed later in my dad’s life, but I wish it had come earlier. Sammie’s daddy, on the other hand, didn’t choke on those words when she was a little girl. For most of us hearing someone say, “I love you” can’t be overdone.

Email, text, or social media doesn’t quite cut it — at least not for me. Oh, I appreciate getting a card, especially for St. Valentine’s Day, but I like to hear the words. We especially enjoy hearing our children’s and grandchildren’s voices. Once daily would not be too often. And it is also important to tell our sweetheart we love them. Of course it is also important to mean it and to show it.

Telling God we love Him should also be a regular habit for anyone who claims to be a Christian. And it is important that we show and tell. We must demonstrate our love for him by the way we live and by the way we treat others. Show Him we love Him and tell Him when we talk to Him in prayer.

Few of us ever get to hear the voice of God, but He does tell us in His Word and show us by the sacrifice of His Son on the Cross that His love for us is beyond measure. God loved the world (us) so much that He gave His only Son to be our Savior. Jesus also said, “No one has greater love than this, that he would lay down His life for His friends.”

On Valentine’s Day — and every day — tell those that you love that you love them. Then show it, Tell God you love Him. Show it by the way you live. It’s the most important thing you’ll ever do. And remember that He will love you forever and always.