PLAYL | However you want to say it, a miracle is a miracle

It was prayer request and announcement time at our church in Mountain City. Our dear friend, Pastor Russ Lievers, was in a rehab hospital in Kentucky so I asked the church to pray for him. Russ is pastor of First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville, Indiana. He lost his precious wife Karen to COVID more than a year ago. Karen was a young teenager when Sammie and I went, as seminarians, to pastor a church in rural Kentucky many years ago.

During my report on Pastor Russ’s progress, I mentioned that he was in a hospital in Louisville, but he was doing very well and had moved to the rehab hospital within the large facility where he was a patient.

Following our worship service, one of our men approached me and said, “Thanks for clearing up the question about how to pronounce ‘Loo-a-vul’.”

Of course some folks say “Looee-ville” or “Loo-a-ville” or “Looee-vul” or (heaven forbid) even “Lewis-ville” or “Lewis-vul.” I know it’s named for King Louis XVI and the French pronounce Louis “Loo-ee”. I also know that Louisville is pronounced “Loo-a-vul”, so there! Even the baseball bat is a “Loo-a-vul Slugger”; at least if I’m saying it.

Folks around these parts also know that the town near Knoxville, Maryville, Tennessee, is pronounced “Mura-vul”, but I was in Applecake Tea Room just out of “Knox-vul” recently and I heard a lady say she was from “Mar-ee-ville”. I knew she wasn’t really from there. She may have lived there for a short time, but not long enough to know how to pronounce it. I wanted to say, “Why don’t you move to the adjoining town of Alcoa? Your Yankee accent could not mess that up!”...but I chose to act like a Southern gentleman and keep my mouth shut.

But back to my dear friend Russell Lievers. With permission from Russ and his family I share a little of the most recent chapter of his story. On Aug. 13 Russ was rushed by ambulance to the E.R. of Jewish Hospital in Louisville, when he was no longer able to complete sentences or even form simple words. He had been having severe headaches for a few days and had, obviously, become very ill, so his daughter called 911.

Within an hour of his arrival at the E.R. Russ was in emergency surgery due to an acute subdural hematoma. Note the word “acute.” The surgeon said thirty minutes could have made it a life or death situation. God’s timing? God’s timing!

A couple of days later there was still a brain bleed, so further surgery was required. This time a craniectomy was involved. A craniectomy means that part of his skull was removed for access to the brain and to prevent damage, possibly terminal, from swelling of the brain.

They said the surgery was successful. They said he would be in I.C.U. for several days. They said he might be able to say a few words in a few weeks. They said he would be in rehab for about six months and should be able to talk normally after that. Then he could come home.

When I reported his progress to Mountain City Presbyterian Church and thanked them for their prayers that had joined the prayers of thousands of others, I shared that I had spoken to him on the phone and he carried on a completely normal conversation with me. I would call that a miracle.

As I write these words, I have just learned that Russ is no longer in the rehab hospital. He was discharged three-and-a-half weeks after his first emergency surgery. He is at home, wearing a helmet until he can go back to have part of his skull inserted back to the place from whence it came. Some of the docs said it was magic. Some would say it was because Russ is strong and conscientious about his health. Some might say he was lucky. I would say, no matter what you choose to call it, Russell Lievers received a miracle — that’s pronounced “mir-a-cul” — from God. Please join me by praying for Russ.