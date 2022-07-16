PLAYL | How hot is it? If we’re not careful, it could get a lot hotter

In recent days we have experienced some very hot temperatures in much of our country. The Weather Channel app on my phone keeps me informed about such information. That website also told me that the greatest weather-related cause of death is heatstroke ... by far. When I was a child, my grandmother told me of some of my kin who died in early adulthood after being overcome by heat while working in the fields.

So ... how hot is it? Hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk? Hot enough to melt a dropped ice cube before it hits the ground?

We have not been to Death Valley or the Sahara, but we have been to some pretty hot spots lately. There’s a good chance it has been pretty hot lately where you live, too. Unless you live near the North or South Pole.

In the last couple weeks, Sammie and I sweated it out in Thomasville, NC, where her sister resides, as well as Mount Juliet, TN, where two of our children live. Both places saw the thermostat with the red line closing in on three figures, with the heat index reported as well past 100 degrees.

Katie Grace, our stinking cute youngest granddaughter, went to Mt. Juliet with us and it was sweltering. She and the Playl boys, Anderson and Grayson, were able to battle the high temperatures one day at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, where inflatable water slides, and so forth, were set up in the parking lot for the kids for “Thrilling Thursday.” Most of the time we spent in Middle Tennessee, though, we were driven back inside by blasts of hot air anytime we opened the door.

Some folks would blame all this hot weather on global warming, and there is certainly some evidence of humans being poor stewards of the environment resulting in climate change. But we’ve always had hot summers in the South. Some have been hotter than others. My family members that died from heat stroke in the Nineteenth Century bear witness to heat waves back in the day.

On the other extreme there was “the year without a summer” in 1816, when the ashes from a huge volcanic eruption in Indonesia the previous year caused the Northern Hemisphere to maintain cold temperatures the whole year. It resulted in a great famine across North America and Europe. No one died of heat stroke that year ... at least not in my ancestry.

So who’s in control of the weather, anyway? The Bible says God causes it to rain on the just and the unjust. Throughout scripture many references are made to him sending snow and frost ... and heat waves (check out Jonah’s experience for example). Perhaps in his providential way, he is warning us to avoid a place that is much hotter than anyplace on the face of the earth.

Jesus told the story about a rich man cried out for just a drop of water to relieve his parched tongue, because he was tormented by the flames. The book of Revelation speaks of the lake of fire prepared for the devil and his angels ... and those whose names are not recorded in the Lamb’s Book of Life. Many other references to hell can be found in scripture.

A few years ago I saw a church sign that read: “If you think this is hot, hell is hotter.” Hotter than Thomasville or Mt. Juliet. Hotter even than Death Valley. I sure don’t want to go there. Not even for a visit. Certainly not for eternity.