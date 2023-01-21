PLAYL | Google the Golden Rule on your device

Relaxing with a good book, Sammie and I sat almost dozing. Outside our den windows, the sun had retreated and swept away the last beautiful tones of a lingering sunset. Suddenly the serene darkness was interrupted by the sound of raindrops on our roof.

In unison, we raised our heads from the books in which we had been engrossed and looked at each other. First to speak, she addressed me with a simple question. “Is that rain?” she asked quietly.

“Just a minute, Honey.” I responded, digging into my pocket. “Let me check the Weather Channel App on my phone and I’ll see what it’s doing.”

True story.

Of course I was at least half kidding in an attempt to entertain my wife, who seemed to be getting a bit bored with her book. On the other hand, I was half serious. I knew we were getting precipitation in Bristol’s historic Fairmount neighborhood, but before we continued our discussion of the weather, I thought it might be wise to check the weather app for the forecast. The current temperature, the expected overnight low, predictions for hourly conditions over the next forty-eight hours, projections for the next fifteen days, and maybe even prognostications for cities where family members live.

What do you think? Do you agree that we have become too dependent on our electronic devices?

About a dozen years ago, our son called after his first day of student teaching in a high school in Knox County. “Dad! It was scary in the halls today. It was so quiet.”

“That’s bad?” I asked.

“Yeah! Kids were standing at their lockers next to each other, texting instead of talking.”

Do you ever see people sitting together in a restaurant, texting instead of carrying on a conversation? Maybe they’re checking their email, watching the news or a ballgame, or playing a game? Perhaps they are texting the person sitting across the table.

How many times have you seen someone on their cellphone, texting checking social media or whatever while they drive? Scary, huh? Have you ever done any of the above? Be honest! I may have done some of those things, but I do not send texts while driving. Okay maybe I read a text while sitting at a red light, but I didn’t send a text … and I always put my phone down when the impolite driver behind me blows his horn impatiently.

Coach Cal was pretty smart to collect his players’ devices before the Kentucky vs Tennessee basketball game recently. Unfortunately for us Vols fans, it worked. The Cats were focused enough to outplay Big Orange and take the victory.

Here are a couple of thoughts:

First, the Golden Rule says, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

Second, humans can prognosticate the weather, but we can’t control it. Matthew 5:45 tells us that God sends sunshine on the good and evil alike and He causes it to rain on the righteous as well as the unrighteous. And in John 3:8 we find these words, “The wind blows where it wishes and you hear it, but you can’t tell where it comes from or where it’s going.” (Prognosticate means offer an educated guess.)

As the weather goes, I must agree with Mark Twain who said, “Everybody talks about the weather, and nobody does anything about it.”

As far as the Golden Rule goes, our world would be a better place if we would just do it!

We talk about the weather more than we discuss the Golden Rule. Just remember: You can’t do anything about the weather, but you can do something about the way you treat other people … whether on an electronic device while driving or just living in general.