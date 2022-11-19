PLAYL | Giving thanks to the Lord for all of his blessings

“Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God. It is he who made us, and we are his, we are his people, the sheep of his pasture.

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.

“For the Lord is good and his love endures forever, his faithfulness continues through all generations.”

— Psalms 100:1-5 (NIV)

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

— 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-18 (ESV)

What are we thankful for? Usually, we think of food, shelter, friends, and family. Sometimes we remember to give thanks for conveniences, love, opportunities, and other intangibles. Maybe we are even moved to thank God that we are his; our faith; our spiritual blessings.

Do you ever stop to thank God for his providence in our lives? Sometimes our blessings come in surprising ways. Things that seem, at first, like storms are actually showers of blessing. Often our trials bring us closer to God. Events that appear to be judgement or punishment become circumstances that grow our relationship with God as we learn to depend on him in a greater way. Then we are reminded to “give thanks in all circumstances.”

What about simple occurrences when God’s timing and providence bring great blessings that we overlook at first, but in retrospect we realize that he was there all the time? And he’s got this!

Recently, I became concerned about my heart — the organ that pumps blood. A history of heart disease, open heart surgery, stents, and a diagnosis of aortic valve stenosis through the years gave me reason for concern. The fact that I’m carrying a few extra pounds — okay a bunch of extra weight — and not exercising as much as I was a year ago added to my concern. But I didn’t want to call my cardiologist and good friend, Dr. David Beckner, because I was afraid he would tell me it was time for a valve replacement. So I decided to wait until after the holidays to make an appointment.

Meanwhile, I worried — and I caused my family to worry.

Guess what happened. While I was procrastinating, the phone rang. It was Dr. Beckner’s office reminding me that I was way overdue for a check up. They just happened to have a couple of cancellations the next week and wondered if I might want an appointment. Well, Sammie and I discussed it for a few seconds and agreed it was a sign from God. So in less than a week I was in his office. The report was, basically, good. I do have some tests scheduled to verify the initial prognosis, but I won’t be having a valve replacement. At least not before Christmas.

I am so thankful they called, thankful I took the appointment. In advance, I am thankful tor the expected results of the echo scheduled next month. Remember, “The Lord is good, and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.” Also, “Give thanks in all circumstances...” Whatever happens, be grateful for His blessings. And please, do not limit thanksgiving to one day out of the year. Thank him every day.