PLAYL | Giving thanks from hearts of gratitude

Steve Playl — Viewpoint

Some folks still consider the song “Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart” by Don Moen a contemporary Christian song, and it is a praise and worship song, but it was written way back in 1990. Some also assume that the song is quoting scripture. It isn’t; however, the idea behind the words and title are very scriptural. Some of the words that remind us of how to do this are direct quotes from the Bible, too.

What is “a grateful heart,” anyway? What is “gratitude” in scripture?

Gratitude is more than just saying, “Thank you.” Gratitude is showing that you are grateful to someone, especially God, for what they — he — has done for us.

We have just celebrated Thanksgiving Day, the holiday, but we should make giving thanks a way of life everyday that we live. And, to be more specific, we should show that we are grateful.

Sammie and I drove from Bristol, Tennessee, to Wilmington, North Carolina, the weekend before Thanksgiving to see our granddaughter, Katie Grace, in a musical presentation of Rudolph. That Friday we drove over 400 miles and went straight to the theatre. We found our daughter, Shannon, who brought K.G. from backstage to see us. You should have seen her in her little costume, complete with reindeer ears and make-up. She was so stinking cute.

She was so grateful to see us, and she expressed her gratitude with hugs and kisses and an air of excitement. Along with the complete cast of children, she repaid our efforts by giving a moving performance. The next day we drove over 400 miles back to Bristol. We were exhausted Sunday morning as Sammie drove us to Mountain City Presbyterian Church where I attempted to deliver the sermon — but it was worth the effort.

In the morning worship service, I shared our experience with the congregation and also told them about Shannon and K.G.’s going to bed ritual, where each of them list three “gratefuls.” Before bed, each of them shares three things for which they are thankful — or grateful. It might be something very big, like the money to make our house payment, or something less significant, like brownies.

Recently they started saying, together, slowly and deliberately, “I am grateful for” followed by a pause and then a race to name a blessing before the other one does. After listing their second “grateful” in unison they say, “...and most of all I am grateful for YOU!” Then they point at other and tickle each other.

That simple exercise has helped to develop Katie’s positive attitude about a lot of things. Even when something bad happens, she tries to see the good in it. Recently, while Shannon was at work and her car was in the parking garage for her office, someone broke into and took a bag from the car. There was nothing in the bag of monetary value, but it did contain her music.

Her music was more important to her than money. Shannon sings with a group called “Wilmington Voices.” She also sings solos and in the choir at her church. She also performs in a variety of venues for events, musicals, and fund-raisers. She was devastated, but she said, “It’ll be okay!”

When K.G. heard what happened she said, “Maybe somebody needed to learn how to sing, Momma, so they took your music.”

Oh, to be sweet and innocent.

On Sunday I asked members of the congregation to share some of their “gratefuls,” and each blessing took on a deep meaning. What are you grateful for?

And the rest of the story regarding Shannon’s irreplaceable music: A couple of days later, she received a call from a security guard. He had found the satchel of music where it had been discarded in a dark corner of the parking garage. Nothing missing, except a few Starbucks gift cards.

“Give thanks (and show gratitude) in all circumstances.”