PLAYL: From taps to the final trumpet call

The last note of taps wafted across the cemetery and echoed from the surrounding hills and buildings, including Johnson City Medical Center and VA hospital. Military rites had already been carried out, the American flag was being folded; the flag that had draped the casket of my longtime friend was then presented to his family.
Now it was my turn. Time for me to conclude the committal service at the sprawling and ever-growing National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee. The evening before I had stood before some of the same friends and family now gathered, plus many more, and officiated the memorial service for my long time buddy, G.S. Dicken. He wasn’t just a buddy to me, everyone who knew him called him “Buddy.”
Buddy Dicken and I had served First Baptist Church of Sparta, Tennessee, together many years before. He was the minister of music, I was the pastor. His son and two daughters had done some of their growing up with my three daughters.
A few months before his death, I had visited with Buddy at his home in Elizabethton and reminisced about Sparta, the quartet we sang in together, the kids that grew up long ago, and our precious wives; his Rachel went to be with the Lord last year and he was looking forward to joining her. His cardiologist had told him there was nothing more that could be done to prolong the inevitable, and Buddy wanted to ask me to help with his final service. Honored but sad, I readily agreed.
Then we talked about football — he was a big Florida Gators fan, bless his heart — We also talked about some old Betsy vs Vikings high school games when we had sat together and cheered for different teams at those games, too. At the funeral I relived that visit. There were more Tennessee fans there that night than Florida fans. We also shared lots of other memories and, more importantly shared scripture and encouragement from the blessed hope of eternal life together.
During the service the old song, “Prayer Is The Key To Heaven, But Faith Unlocks The Door” was played. A young Buddy Dicken had recorded it many years earlier. At the close of the service, Buddy had the final word — another number from the old record.
But back to the cemetery.
After taps was played, I reminded those gathered that for the believer in Christ, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We were laying to rest the remains that had housed a husband, father, grandfather, friend, cousin; a tabernacle created from dust that would now return to dust — ashes to ashes, dust to dust — to await the return of Christ, the day of resurrection. We mourn, but not as those without hope.
The verses I read from 1 Thessalonians, Chapter 4, were verses I had shared hundreds of times, but a thought crossed my mind that, after more than 500 funerals in my ministry, had never entered my brain. It was like a light bulb lit up. The last notes heard at the cemetery that day were played on a bugle. Occupants of the graves in that burial ground and graves all over the world are awaiting a trumpet call that will not play taps, but will be accompanied by the shout of God’s Archangel to “Get Up!”
Because Christ lives, resurrected from the grave, we can look forward to His return to resurrect His followers, and that’s something to be excited about!
Steve Playl — columnist and college instructor, retired pastor and chaplain — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.