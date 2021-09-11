PLAYL: From taps to the final trumpet call

Then we talked about football — he was a big Florida Gators fan, bless his heart — We also talked about some old Betsy vs Vikings high school games when we had sat together and cheered for different teams at those games, too. At the funeral I relived that visit. There were more Tennessee fans there that night than Florida fans. We also shared lots of other memories and, more importantly shared scripture and encouragement from the blessed hope of eternal life together.

During the service the old song, “Prayer Is The Key To Heaven, But Faith Unlocks The Door” was played. A young Buddy Dicken had recorded it many years earlier. At the close of the service, Buddy had the final word — another number from the old record.

But back to the cemetery.

After taps was played, I reminded those gathered that for the believer in Christ, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We were laying to rest the remains that had housed a husband, father, grandfather, friend, cousin; a tabernacle created from dust that would now return to dust — ashes to ashes, dust to dust — to await the return of Christ, the day of resurrection. We mourn, but not as those without hope.