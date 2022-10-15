PLAYL | Foot races and the most important race of all

Through the years our family has participated in the sport of running ... at various levels. Many years ago, as a 30-something, I took up jogging and ended up running a few 5Ks and 10Ks — never competitive, but it was good exercise, for a while.

One memorable race involved our son and youngest daughter. They were racing around my parents’ house in western Kentucky on their circular driveway. Stephen was about 5 or 6 and Stacia nine years older. As they appeared on my video screen from the other side of the house, the teenager was, of course, way out in front.

“You’re winning!” Stephen cried. “I’ll never catch up.” He was about to give up.

That’s when she stopped, waited, and yelled back, “Hurry up! You can still be second.”

He thought about that for a few seconds as he jogged along, then he began sprinting with an excitement in his strid and in his voice. “Look!” he screamed in glee, “I’m second!” ... and they crossed the finish line together.

Stacia and her sister Shannon have both run in several races through the years.

A couple of years ago our grandson and their nephew, Lawrence, joined a cross country team at the YMCA in Petersburg, Virginia, following in the footsteps of some of his relatives. A few weeks ago, Lawrence’s mom, our oldest daughter, called and proudly announced that Lawrence had placed second in a meet. Turns out there were around fifty competitors in that race, and he had indeed come in next to the top. We were — and are — very proud of him.

As a young teenager he has accomplished some amazing feats. When he was 7, he drowned, was pulled from the bottom of a swimming pool in Florida and revived. Flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, he miraculously and in answer to many prayers experienced a full recovery. Lawrence not only runs races, he also runs the sound system at his church. His activity in his church youth group demonstrates his commitment to Christ.

Last weekend Stephen participated in the 38th Annual US Army Ten Mile Race in Washington, D.C. He finished 489th ... out of a field of 20,000 runners. That’s twenty thousand! It was a sold-out event. He placed in the top 2.5% — to be precise 2.445%. That is impressive.

When I was running those 5K’s and 10K’s years ago I was about as old as Stephen is now, but I never finished any race in the top 2.5%, or second place or whatever. I was just proud to cross the finish line somewhere before dead last ... or just last ... or just dead. One of the races I ran — back in the day — was in Cookeville, Tennessee, and the finish line was on the track surrounding the Tennessee Tech football field. As I entered the stadium, probably in the last 50% of the runners, I heard cheers from the stands. As I crossed the finish line hundreds of total strangers shouted their encouragement. Words from the 12th chapter of Hebrews immediately came to my mind and heart:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses (the writer is referring to those faithful ones who have finished life’s race), let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith ... who endured the cross ...”