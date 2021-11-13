PLAYL | Following the advice of Pal’s to thank some very deserving folks

Floyd Cooper Jr. served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne in Desert Storm. He jumped out of airplanes and fought in the desert. When he returned to Fort Bragg a whole bunch of his family was there to meet him, including his Aunt Sammie, Uncle Steve and Cousin Stephen. Floyd gave his red beret to our 5-year-old son as a souvenir. It was a prized possession for almost 30 years. A few months ago Stephen returned the beret to Floyd so he could pass it on to his son Chris.

Jim Moore was in the USAF, stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Jim’s father fought in WW II and was killed in action in Korea. James Johnston named his son from a foxhole in Korea — Robert James Johnston, for his grandfather and father. Jim didn’t get to know his father, but the man who married his widowed mother and adopted Jim was Bobby Lee Moore. Jim’s daddy had a career in the U.S. Air Force. Jim and I pray together every week and I am so thankful for his life.