PLAYL | Expressing our love through music

Our youngest child and only son is thirty-something and works for the state of Tennessee as Assistant Commissioner in the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, but before he reached that level he was his momma’s baby boy. Sammie used to sing a song to Stephen that she wrote and composed herself. If was called, “Mister Precious” and she sang it to him as a lullaby long before his two boys were even a thought.

The lyrics go like this, with special baby talk pronunciation: “Mita pweshus, mita pweshus I sure love you, with your dimples and eyes so blue. Every little boy must shine, shine. Every little boy must shine for Jesus.”

If several repeats of that sweet song did not put him to sleep, she would sing hymns until he drifted off. That was a special song, sung only to our only son. But there was another song that came from a children’s book entitled LOVE YOU FOREVER by Robert Munsch. The words to that song were, “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.”

The story is about a little boy whose mom holds him and sings the song to him through all the stages of his growing up. In the end — after he’s all grown up — he comes home, holds her and sings the song to her. That’s the page of the book stained with Sammie’s and my tears from years of reading and singing it to our kids and, now, our grandkids. We’ve purchased several copies of the book, and the tune we use is a Sammie original. Our family knows it by heart.

Recently, Katie Grace, our youngest stinking cute grandchild, has spent several days with us on summer break. K.G. is so sweet. The wall beside our staircase contains portraits of each of our four children when they were seniors in high school. Every time K.G. descends the stairs, she stops at her mom’s picture and gives momma a kiss.

One night when Nahnee was putting K.G. to bed — bedtime prayers, reading and, of course, singing — she asked the little blonde eight-year-old to read to her. K.G. chose LOVE YOU FOREVER as her text. She read it perfectly, including setting the song in the story to music using our family tune. When she got to the last page where the little boy is an adult and sings to his mother, K.G. — without prompting and completely from her own imagination — lowered her voice and, imitating a man’s voice, growled out the song, “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you forever, As long as I’m living my mommy you’ll be.”

When Sammie came down to share the story with me, she had tears in her eyes. I’m sure the tears were created by a mixture of emotions. I also suspect that she may have kissed each of the four pictures on the wall beside our stairs, although I have no proof.

Music is such a powerful language of the heart. Many of our most tender feelings, human passions and the deepest of spiritual messages are stirred by the words and notes of various melodies. Many people have been moved to action as they have listened or sung patriotic songs, marches, tender human love songs or songs about the greatest love of all.

I wonder how many people have been moved by familiar children’s melodies, like:

“Jesus loves me this I know for the Bible tells me so. Little ones to Him belong, they are weak but He is strong.” OR “Oh, how I love Jesus, because He first loved me.”