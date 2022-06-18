PLAYL | Doing whatever it takes to be the best possible father

Roy Guy Newsome passed away on July 22, 1919. Cherry Hill Cemetery in downtown Greenville, North Carolina, is the resting place of his earthly remains. He was 32 years of age and left a wife to raise their four children. The youngest, a daughter, had yet to celebrate her first birthday. Feeling overwhelmed by her loss, his young widow took the daughter and two younger sons to an orphanage in Raleigh. Youngest of the three boys, Johnnie Clifton Newsome, turned three years old a month later.

Reared in the orphanage, Johnnie had no memory of his father and reached adulthood with no father figure in his life. Some of his earliest memories were of severe whippings for running away to be with his Aunt Irene on the coast of North Carolina. Recalling the abusive punishment he often received, he never expressed bitterness toward those who “cared for” him. The events that were most haunting in his memories were the floggings the girls often received. He said he would have gladly taken their punishment rather than watch the female residents be beaten.

His upbringing at the orphanage — abusive, lacking love, and the absence of a father for a model — could have led to a horrible father. Instead it had the complete opposite effect. Through sheer determination he resolved to one day become the best daddy he could possibly be.

As an adult, he established a relationship with his mother and ended up marrying a sweet young lady in the Piedmont area of North Carolina, near the area where his mother had settled after remarrying. Together they became parents of seven children; six girls and a boy. Instead of spankings, he showered the girls with love and disciplined them by showing them his disappointment when they misbehaved. His relationship with Christ and friendship with a pastor in Bowling Green, Kentucky, along with his own personal tenacity, turned him into the man his family needed.

I am so very thankful for the way Johnnie Newsome turned out. His fifth daughter became my precious wife. I am so thankful that he allowed me to marry Sammie. I’ll never forget the night I woke him up to ask for her hand. I sweat bullets that night, but that’s another story.

Pop Johnnie was the best daddy Sammie could have had. I always knew that if I mistreated her, I would have to answer to her Marine Corps daddy. He was the best father-in-law I could have hoped for. Next to my own father, Pop Johnnie was my greatest model. No one is perfect, but I am so grateful for his example and his advice from time to time.

any people in this world have experienced a fatherless childhood. Death, desertion, or some other tragedy has separated many from the male parent that should have been there. Even worse, many people have had to endure an abusive or unloving father.

Let me challenge every person who has fathered a child to accept, with gratitude, the opportunity to be the very best daddy you can be. Pour out your love and wisdom on your children. Whether you have had a good example in your life to follow, or if you must overcome hardships, disappointments and suffering in your life, determine to be the best you can be.

Remember, the best model and the father that can love you and guide you through the storms, the whippings, the unfair treatment from others is God himself, our Heavenly Father. And don’t just take my word for it, Pop Johnnie would give you the same advice.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.