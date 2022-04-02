PLAYL: Do it now ... while the opportunity is still available

Woodrow passed away. He had lived a good, long life; still those who were close to him were not ready to give him up. Katie Grace was one of those who was close to Woodrow. The death of a friend can be pretty tough on an 8-year-old — or any of us for that matter, whatever the age of the deceased — and, in dog years, Woodrow was well past a hundred years old. He was such a sweet little dog.

Mike used to take Shannon and K.G. riding on his boat, and Woodrow always went along. In fact, Woodrow always went everywhere Mike went.

Our precious granddaughter, K.G., is very tenderhearted. She really loved Woodrow. When he died, it had been months since she had seen her friend. Still it broke her heart when she heard the sad news.

A few days later, Shannon found her daughter in a very pensive, downcast mood. Tears filled her eyes and, when her mom asked what was wrong, they spilled over her lids.

“I miss Woodrow! What really makes me sad is that I didn’t get a chance to tell him ‘goodbye’.”

It wasn’t K.G.’s fault, really. She and her mom had not done things with Mike for a while. She had not had the opportunity to be with Woodrow. Still she was sorry that she didn’t get to see him one more time, tell him she loved him, tell him “goodbye little friend.”

“If only I had known.” How many times have those words passed through your lips? I couldn’t count the times I’ve repeated those words or something similar.

Casting Crowns recorded a song entitled, “Scars in Heaven.” In part the words go like this: “If I had only known the last time would be the last time ... I would’ve stayed a little longer, held on a little tighter ... what I’d give for one more day with you.”

Let me encourage you to listen to the song. Google it. Read all the lyrics. It may make you cry, but you need to hear it ... read it.

Jesus had told his followers, at least three times, that he was going to be crucified, but they did not pay attention. In fact, they were quibbling among themselves over the seating arrangments in heaven.

But apparently Mary was listening — not his mother Mary or Mary Magedlene but Mary of Bethany, sister of Martha and Lazarus — and she believed him. She had seen him weep at the tomb of Lazarus and heard her say, “He will live again.” She had seen her brother come back to life after being dead for four days, and it happened when Jesus commanded Lazarus to come out of the grave. Mary knew she could trust Jesus.

So when he was in Bethany, a few days before his suffering, eating dinner, she came into the room with a container of very expensive ointment and annointed him in preparation for his death. This was such an extravagant expression of love that the disciples, especially Judas, chided her for being wasteful.

Jesus, however, said it was an appropriate display of love for him, a preparation for his burial.

For us, K.G. and Mary are both there to remind us to go ahead and do what needs to be done. Don’t wait. Do it now. Go ahead, say, “I love you” or “I’m sorry” or “I am so thankful for you.” Spend a little more time with someone who needs you. Splurge on the gift that says you’re special. And remember that the only scars in heaven will be in the hands, feet, side, back and brow of Jesus.

