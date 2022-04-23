PLAYL: Celebration of the Resurrection continues even after Easter

Easter Sunday had come and gone, weeks earlier, when I found my last Easter egg that year. Many Sundays, after church, we drove 15 miles to Providence, Kentucky, to visit relatives. That particular day, we had been by to see Aunt Gertie, then stopped at Aunt Ambie’s on West Main, just up the street from the General Baptist Church and the old Providence High School.

It was in front of Aunt Ambie’s house, or maybe her next door neighbor’s, that I found the egg. It had been hidden in the hedge that ran in front of the houses, perhaps by a child in the neighborhood about my age, around 8 or 9 years old. Whatever, it was a prize ... at first. It was a beautifully dyed hen egg. We didn’t have plastic eggs back in the day. Then I dropped it and it broke.

Pee-uhhh. It had not been boiled or emptied by pecking holes in the top and bottom and blowing out the contents; just dyed raw, straight from the nest, and it was rotten.

That’s what will happen to our bodies, when we die they will rot, they’ll decay, return to dust ... ashes to ashes, dust to dust.

However, when Jesus died on the cross for our sins and was buried, he didn’t stay in the grave. He arose. Triumphant over sin and death. No decay in his resurrection body.

Scripture tells us that after his resurrection he walked the earth for 40 days and was seen by hundreds of witnesses. Then he ascended into heaven.

What does the resurrection of Jesus mean to believers today? Jesus said, “Because I live, you also will live.”

The resurrection of Jesus means that we have the hope of eternal life. Paul referred to the writings of Isaiah when he wrote, “Death is swallowed up in victory. O grave, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?’ And the apostle continued, “...thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Jesus’ resurrection means that when he returns, the dead in Christ will rise and be with him and with those who are still living on the earth, raised to meet him in the air.

What does the resurrection mean to us? Bill and Gloria Gaither wrote, “Because he lives, I can face tomorrow,” and we can face yesterday and today, too. “Because he lives all fear is gone. ... I know who holds the future and life is worth living, just because he lives.”

The Risen Savior can change my life and yours. Don’t tell me he can’t do it. He arose from the grave. He conquered death.

How did you celebrate Easter? If it was just eggs and the Easter Bunny, it was a waste. Rotten. Decayed. Even if the eggs were elaborate and the gifts were extravagant, they were nothing — compared to the resurrection and the hope it brings.

It’s OK to decorate eggs or give gifts, but, hopefully, those things are kept in proper perspective. In my opinion, the prize egg is the empty one. It’s the one that reminds us that Jesus arose and left the tomb empty to walk with his disciples, victorious over death, for 40 more days before returning to the Father.

Unless we know the Risen Savior, our celebration of Easter is like a rotten egg, like the one I found in Providence all those years ago.

Steve Playl may be reached by email. playlsr@yahoo.com