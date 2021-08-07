PLAYL: But what is the rest of the story?

Recently, I called Ben Talley. Just to chat. If you’re reading this in the Bristol Herald Courier, you know that Ben, or Mister T, writes a weekly column that appears in the Sunday paper. I was Ben’s family’s pastor for many years. Ben and I have been friends for all those years, but we don’t see each other very often. So I picked up my cell phone, found his name and hit “dial.”

We talked about the usual stuff — how’s your health?, family?, memories, family, what’s happened since COVID?, Rhythm and Roots Reunion, books — then I asked about his goal of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. I had wanted to find out how that was coming since he wrote about it several months back.

Ben still hikes, regularly, but the “walk across America” goal has been replaced, for now, with something more important. A grandbaby! I fully understand. If there is anything I understand, it’s how grandchildren trump almost everything else. But there’s a backstory. I shared it with Ben and we had a laugh. Let me share it with you.

Years ago, I spied a T-shirt at a shop in Gatlinburg that I had to have. In bold letters the message on the shirt proclaimed: “I HIKED THE ENTIRE...APPALACHIAN TRAIL!” Since the complete statement was true, I bought the shirt and wore it with pride.