PLAYL: But what is the rest of the story?

Recently, I called Ben Talley. Just to chat. If you’re reading this in the Bristol Herald Courier, you know that Ben, or Mister T, writes a weekly column that appears in the Sunday paper. I was Ben’s family’s pastor for many years. Ben and I have been friends for all those years, but we don’t see each other very often. So I picked up my cell phone, found his name and hit “dial.”
We talked about the usual stuff — how’s your health?, family?, memories, family, what’s happened since COVID?, Rhythm and Roots Reunion, books — then I asked about his goal of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. I had wanted to find out how that was coming since he wrote about it several months back.
Ben still hikes, regularly, but the “walk across America” goal has been replaced, for now, with something more important. A grandbaby! I fully understand. If there is anything I understand, it’s how grandchildren trump almost everything else. But there’s a backstory. I shared it with Ben and we had a laugh. Let me share it with you.
Years ago, I spied a T-shirt at a shop in Gatlinburg that I had to have. In bold letters the message on the shirt proclaimed: “I HIKED THE ENTIRE...APPALACHIAN TRAIL!” Since the complete statement was true, I bought the shirt and wore it with pride.
Oh, by the way, the ... replaces the small print on the shirt. The complete statement was “I HIKED THE ENTIRE width of the APPALACHIAN TRAIL!” Of course you could not read the fine print while socially distancing; and the fine print made a great difference of more than a thousand miles and weeks of walking.
I could honestly say I had hiked entire width of the Appalachian Trail several times — on 421 between Bristol and Shady Valley, near Roan Mountain, and crossing Highway 321 — to mention a few. But I had never come close to walking the LENGTH of the A.T.
Most folks who saw the shirt thought it was funny, even hilarious, once they read the small print; however, there was one gentleman that did not appreciate the humor in my deceit. He waved across a parking lot to get my attention, then ran several steps toward me, excitedly questioning, “Did you really? Did you really?”
Did I really what?”
“Did you really hike the...” and he interrupted himself as he read the small print. Abruptly he sniffed, “Oh!” and he turned on his heel and marched away indignantly.
That was the last time I wore that T-shirt.
I was misleading folks, I thought, for a laugh. One man felt I was deceiving the public and was very upset. It’s best to just be honest. That doesn’t mean you have to say everything that crosses your mind. For example, you don’t have to tell someone you think they are ugly, or overweight, or stupid. It’s OK to keep your opinion to yourself. But don’t go around offering misleading information. Some politicians and media types do enough of that for all the rest of us.
Don’t you think we have enough deceit, misinformation and half-truths out there without creating more on social media and in everyday conversations? What ever happened to “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Or, as Sgt. Friday used to say, “Just the facts, ma’am.”
Remember, a half-truth is a half-lie, and it’s a sin to tell a lie.
Steve Playl — columnist and college instructor, retired pastor and chaplain — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.