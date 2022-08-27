PLAYL | Bearly able to bear the excitement

Sammie and I spent a couple of days in the Great Smoky Mountains a couple of weeks ago. Except for walking a few steps in Dollywood, going from store to store in the outlet shopping center and pacing up and down the aisles of antique malls, we mostly drove from place to place.

One day we drove through Wear’s Valley and Townsend to Cade’s Cove, one of our favorite places in the National Park. We made half the circle in “the cove” before heading back to Gatlinburg and a delicious dinner and some spiritual conversation with our waiter at Park Grill.

In Cades Cove we met a bear. Well, actually we didn’t meet the Smoky Mountains mascot, we just saw him — or her — from the car. We slowed down enough to get a good look, but we did not stop and engage the animal. Several folks had stopped and were taking pictures, even setting up their folding chairs to sit a spell. I suppose they were hoping to talk to the four legged creature. Not wise. Not in my opinion.

Just this week Gabe and Stacia — Stacia’s our youngest daughter — visited the Smokies and trudged many miles through the forest. Both of them are in excellent physical condition. They spent more hours on their feet than we spent on our seats in the car. They hiked to see a few waterfalls and other wonders of God’s great creation. The picture they texted of Hen Wallow Falls on Gabe’s Mountain was breathtaking. Their experience on the two-mile hike back to the parking lot was even more breathtaking.

Soon after we received the picture of the falls, Sammie’s phone rang. It was Stacia with a story. At the waterfall they met a couple from Texas. They were about to head back to their car, but stood and talked for a few minutes before leaving. The conversation was interrupted by someone who had just arrived on the same trail and had seen a bear cub. When Gabe and Stacia started back, they began singing “Rocky Top” to the top of their lungs, just to let wild creatures know there were Tennessee Vol fans on the mountain.

As they tramped along, suddenly their crooning was drowned out by shouts and some other indistinguishable noises. Then they rounded a curve in the trail and met their new Texas friends whose trek had been interrupted by a full grown bear standing in their path. They had wisely backed off and were watching from a distance as Momma Bear grunted and tore low-hanging branches from trees and bushes. She wasn’t threatening, as long as they kept their distance, but she seemed to be emphasizing that they should not come any closer.

Satisfied with the respect shown her, she regained her composure and, calmly peering into the underbrush, she grunted a signal. Soon a cub appeared and sauntered across the way. Another followed, then a third cub crossed and Momma Bear confidently brought up the rear.

God gave all of us a brain. We should respect his creation and His creatures. When Momma Bear says, “Stay back!” we should listen.

What a great Creator we serve! He created the beautiful mountains and waterfalls. He created people and bears, and he created mommas — both human and animal — to protect and care for their offspring. Just remember that he created you and me to worship him; and he made it possible for us to know and love him, because he loved us first.