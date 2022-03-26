PLAYL: Be sure your friends don’t miss out on what’s important

Shannon, our middle daughter and Katie Grace’s mother, lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she sings solos and in the choir and small ensembles at Saint Andrews - Covenant Presbyterian Church. Some Sundays she walks across the street between services at her church and sings a duet with the minister of music at the Methodist church.

Shannon has been singing all her life. Music is not how she makes her living, but, honestly, it is her life. She made her debut in church before she was 5 years old, and eventually she earned a degree in music — vocal performance. The stage is another outlet for her talent. She practices all the time.

And so, K.G. spends a lot of time at the theatre and at the church, while her mother rehearses. She is so comfortable in both of those settings that Shannon’s friends call her “Free-Range Katie.” K.G. makes herself at home, wherever she is.

Recently, early on a Sunday morning before there were any activities for the children, K.G. entertained herself while Shannon rehearsed with the choir. Typical. After rehearsal, Shannon found K.G. in the small chapel next to “big church,” the main sanctuary and choir loft. There were no other humans in the room with K.G., but Shannon heard her talking before she saw her.

Entering the chapel, she found Katie sitting at an upright piano. She had placed four or five of her “My Little Pony” collection on top of the old instrument. The “ponies” were lined up and very attentive. Mom had no idea that K.G.’s friends had accompanied her that morning when they came to church.

Attempting to eavesdrop on the conversation, she realized her daughter was teaching a Bible lesson to her “friends.” When I heard about the incident, I was reminded of the time I preached to Old Red, my redbone coon hound, and pretended to baptize him.

It seems that children are sometimes more concerned about their pets or toys than we adults are about our family members, friends or neighbors. K.G. probably didn’t really give much thought to the spiritual condition of her toy friends — of course I’m being facetious — but she did care enough about them to take them to church with her. How long has it been since you invited someone to go to church with you? And I’m not being facetious now, with that question.

A precious little girl with her toys or a, well, a little boy and his coon hound can serve as illustrations, but examples from scripture are even better. Consider two of the early followers of Jesus, Andrew and Philip.

The first chapter of John’s Gospel tells us that when Andrew met Jesus, he immediately sought out his brother, Simon Peter, and brought him to Jesus. When Jesus invited Philip to follow him, Philip found Nathaniel, told him about the Lord and invited him to come and meet Jesus. When Nathaniel scoffed at Philip, Philip simply said, “Come see for yourself.”

Like K.G., like me as a little boy, and especially like Andrew and Philip, you and I need to invite more of our friends and family to church ... to meet Jesus.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.