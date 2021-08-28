PLAYL: Are we always listening to the Father’s voice?

At that point, Grayson made an awesomely pertinent confession. G looked at his daddy’s sister and said, in a voice filled with humility, sincerity and respect, “Aunt Stacia, I should ALWAYS listen to EVERYTHING my daddy says!”

WOW! I can’t wait to see if he really does that! I’m pretty sure his daddy never spoke those words about me. In fact, actions would show that neither his daddy nor any of his daddy’s sisters ever said that, at least they didn’t always DO that. Nor did they listen to everything their momma said. Believe me, Momma tried!

Sad to say, neither did their Papa always listen to everything his daddy said. Many times have I wished that I had listened to everything he said. Often I have deeply regretted not listening. Sometimes I was punished for not listening. Other times I have beaten myself up for not following his timely wisdom. Other times natural consequences followed my not following his advice. Oh why didn’t I listen? He knew better than I.

Of course it is even much more important to listen to the voice of the Heavenly Father. He always knows what is best for us. Sometimes it comes as a quiet, even silent, voice that whispers, “Don’t do that! It will cause great pain!” or “You should help that person, encourage her, be kind to him ....”