Last Sunday, Sammie and I had the tremendous privilege of witnessing the baptism of our youngest grandson, Anderson Lawrence Playl. What a great joy it was to stand near the baptismal pool at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, as Children’s Pastor David Love conducted the Ordinance of Baptism to assist 10-year-old Anderson in making his public profession of faith in Christ.

It was a bit unusual in that the baptistry is located in the old sanctuary and the worship service was taking place in the adjoining new sanctuary. A camera was set up to video the baptism so that it could be “live streamed” into the other room where hundreds worshipped together. Due to the arrangements, the grandparents were all allowed to stand near the sacred waters.

“Anderson, in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost you are buried with Christ by baptism, raised to walk in newness of life.” Pastor David had already explained that Anderson made a commitment of his life to trust and follow Christ. He had made that commitment at church camp last summer. He also completed a class at church to help him understand the full meaning of baptism and a life committed to Jesus.

The complete act of baptism only took about a minute, then Anderson changed into dry clothes and joined the rest of us in a time of worship and praise. What a wonderful experience. In my years of service as a pastor I have baptized hundreds of followers of Christ. Before retirement from Woodlawn Baptist Church I had the honor of baptizing and 89 year old man and an 8 year old boy in the same service. Through the years those baptisms have taken place in various rivers and streams as well as a wide variety of baptismal pools. Each one has been very important, very precious, very special. Probably the ones that have touched my heart the most have been those where I was an observer, the baptisms of our precious grandchildren.

In order to witness Anderson’s baptism, Sammie and I had driven to the Nashville suburb of Mt. Juliet on Saturday and spent Saturday and Sunday night before heading home on Monday morning. Driving on Interstate 40 toward Knoxville we heard the terrible news of the tragic shooting at Covenant Christian School in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

It was hard to fathom the horror of such an evil outpouring. We had just been talking about how special, how precious, had been the previous Lord’s Day and the baptism of our precious ten year old Anderson. Now our minds were jerked away and we grieved over the deaths of three totally innocent 9-year-olds and three adults who had committed their lives to caring for those and other dear children.

The murders had actually been committed about the time we were leaving the Nashville area. Our hearts were broken. The hearts of all decent people in our world are broken. We cried. we prayed for the families and church family that was affected by this senseless hate crime. We asked unanswerable questions, like, “How could someone who was — apparently — raised in a Christian home be so filled with hate toward innocent children, especially in a Christian school.”

The division between people nowadays is beyond our comprehension. There is such a great separation of people in political beliefs, racial issues, entitlement, and self-centeredness that we seem bent on destroying ourselves. But the real problem is of a spiritual nature. As a society we are being tricked into believing that we can leave God out of our lives and be okay. That’s not working.

Revivals have broken out across our great nation, but at the same time all Hell is breaking loose. If there is any hope for our nation, for our world, we much turn back to God. Pray that HE will deliver us from evil. Follow the example of the Andersons that commit their lives to Jesus not those who would lash out in anger against all that is good. Please! Do it for the children!