PLAYL | A wise woman calls upon the God of Heaven

It was almost midnight when the phone rang. It was Sammie’s phone. I do not like ringing phones in the middle of the night, whether it’s mine or hers. Last year the phone rang in the early a.m., and it was our son in Mount Juliet letting us know they were in the path of a tornado. It missed their house by about a mile. Thank God. Still, that’s too close.

Nashville seems to be the new tornado alley. Already this year there have been storms in their area that make phone calls in the middle of the night something we dread. The call mentioned in the previous paragraph was from our daughter, who also lives in Mount Juliet, and she wasn’t thinking of the time. Living in a different time zone, it was only 11 p.m. her time, but we were in a deep sleep.

It was one of those times, though, when a 40-something-year-old woman needed to hear the reassuring voice of her momma. This time it wasn’t the kind of storm the weather channel talks about. It was the kind of storm that shakes the whole world. It was Feb. 24, 2022 and Russia had committed the unthinkable, the unacceptable, the barbaric act of invading Ukraine. The Bear was bullying its way into the land of a peaceful neighbor.

Stacia, our daughter, had been watching the news and looking at social media, and now — well, now she was deep in a rabbit’s hole of “what ifs,” “why,” and “those poor innocent people.”

I, too, am very concerned about the situation in Eastern Europe. I’m angry with the madman of Moscow that is, literally, calling the shots over there. I have made the atrocities of that war a matter of prayer myself. But to be quite honest, on the night in this discussion I listened for a few minutes to my wife’s end of the conversation, then drifted off to sleep.

While I slept, my wife listened patiently to our daughter as she cried and babbled, trying to come to terms with what is happening in our world and how her heart is broken for those people on the other side of the globe. (She is a very sensitive soul.)

After an hour or so my very wise wife, her momma, reminded our daughter of scripture that says, “what time I am afraid, I will trust in thee” and “for we have not been given a spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind.”

Some of us are overthinkers and fixers. We get overwhelmed by the big picture, things we cannot fix. But as that wise woman, my wife, reminded our daughter that night at 1 a.m., focus on what is in front of you. Love the people around you, be kind to those you encounter, and pray diligently about the things outside of your reach.

Two things are certain: Nothing is outside of the reach of our Heavenly Father, and, just like Stacia’s momma, he is always ready to listen and comfort those who will call on him.

Perhaps there are things we can do, like giving to relief efforts for those who are displaced and fleeing for their lives. We can remind others to be concerned. We can call or write to the officials in our country who may be able to put more pressure on the leader(s) of Russia. But in reality the biggest contribution we can make is prayer.

Never say, “well, I can’t do anything much, just say a few prayers.” Instead remember that “More things are wrought by prayer that this world can ever imagine.”

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.