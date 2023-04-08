When you hear the word “garden,” what is the first thought to cross your mind? What do you picture in your mind’s eye?

The first garden that floods my memory is the garden my mother and daddy and grandmother and Mr. Justice and Mura and Mr. Brinkley and sometimes my brother and I tended when I was growing up in western Kentucky. Our driveway was on two sides, the barn on another and pasture where our cows and horses grazed was on the other side. It covered more than half an acre, sometimes almost double that size. Daddy usually broke up the ground with a tractor or roto-tiller, or Mr. Justice plowed it with an old fashioned plow pulled by Bell, our faithful mule, inherited from Papa Playl, my granddaddy.

That garden produced enough green beans, tomatoes, beets, okra, lettuce, potatoes, carrots, peas and sometimes peanuts and strawberries to feed a small army. There were also a few fruit trees and grape arbors. Our basement shelves were lined with home canned produce that kept us from going hungry, thanks to the fruits of our — mostly their — labor.

Another garden I recall was quite different from our old vegetable garden. When Sammie and I lived in New Orleans attending classes at the seminary there, we drove along the Gulf Coast to South Alabama’s Bellingrath Gardens. We didn’t find any vegetables there but we discovered a feast for the eyes and nostrils in the 65 acres surrounding the old mansion there. Trees, bushes and bulbs produced flowering plants of beauty and aroma that cannot be described with words. We strolled through the grounds there for hours as our senses took in the delightful sights and smells.

Then there’s the garden area around the house, where we have lived for more than thirty years. Presently the grounds are beginning to turn green, but soon the roses, lilacs, hydrangeas, peonies, tiger lilies, Carolina jasmine, trumpet vine and more will bloom and make our small garden a very pleasant place to spend time and energy.

But think with me, briefly, about three gardens mentioned in the Bible that are more spiritual than sensory.

The Garden of Eden that God gifted to Adam and Eve. It was a place that provided everything the first couple could have possibly ever wanted or needed: pleasure, food, safety, and, most of all, the very presence and fellowship with God himself. There was only one tree in the garden they were commanded to avoid — the one which contained the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil. You know the story. The serpent tempted Eve to eat of that fruit and she did. Then she offered it to Adam and he also succumbed to temptation. When God arrived for their afternoon stroll, they avoided Him because of their guilt. And so, following the fall, they were banished from the garden, and all their descendants — you and I — inherited a sinful nature. Without exception, we have all also succumbed to temptations.

But God in His love provided an answer to our dilemma. He sent His Son, Jesus, to suffer the consequences of our sins by becoming the perfect sacrifice: the just for the unjust. And, again, a garden was involved. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus struggled with the temptation to forsake His purpose and take the easy way out. There, surrounded by olive trees and grapevines, He asked the Father if there could be another way, but concluded His prayer by surrendering to the original painful plan: “Not my will but thine be done.” He was arrested in that garden, went through the mockery of a scandalous trial and was crucified on the cross.

On the first Easter Sunday, Mary Magdalene strolled into another garden. A garden filled with graves. She was prepared to anoint the dead body of Jesus, but she found an empty tomb. It took a little while for her and the other disciples to realize what had happened. Jesus was alive. He had overcome death. He appeared to them, spent time with them, empowered them with the Gospel. And because He lives we too can live. He has overcome sin and death from the Fall of Man in the Garden of Eden and eternal life is available to you and me through Him.

Halleluiah! He is alive!