PLAYL | A momma filled with pride for a son filled with passion

Eric Horton rode a bicycle from Memphis to Kingsport. Sammie and I were among the folks that greeted him when he pedaled into the American Job Center. As Director of Veterans Services in the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Eric covered more than 630 miles in 17 days of riding — 13 of those days included rain, snow and/or hail — to raise awareness for Veterans Advantage and to participate in a job fair especially for veterans. Eric served in the military for more than 26 years and seven months. He was in four wars before retiring at Ft. Campbell.

It was a great privilege to meet Eric and to thank him for his service, but to be completely honest meeting Eric was not our primary reason for being at the finish line in Kingsport that Thursday after Easter. Sammie and I were there to see the biker that joined Eric for about 140 miles of his trek across Tennessee. When the partner that had ridden 63 mile in West Tennessee and then rejoined the veteran for the last two days — from Morristown to Greeneville and then to Kingsport — crossed the finish line, Sammie discarded her sophistication and screamed, “That’s my baby!”

To which greeting our son cried out in reply, “That’s my momma!” His words were punctuated by a huge grin and a fist pump.

Twenty odd years prior to the celebration in Kingsport, Stephen had yelled those exact words, to the top of his teenaged voice, at a graduation ceremony at Tusculum College as his mother walked across a stage in an auditorium and was handed a piece of paper signifying the receiving of her undergraduate degree.

Steve Playl Jr. is the assistant commissioner over workforce services in the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Of course we are very proud of him, but he’s still our only son. Stephen. We saw him ride his bike for the first time. Before and after training wheels … about 30 years ago. We have watched him cross the street, alone, and walk the last few steps to his kindergarten class. He heard our cheers when he knocked a ball from the tee in T-ball and when he played flag football, then full contact football. We watched him block shots and win a slam dunk contest on the basketball court. I went through Cub Scouts, Webelos and Boy Scouts, all the way to Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow, with him. We were there when he professed his faith in Christ and was baptized. If fact, I baptized him. Sammie counciled him in his preparation for college and was responsible for his initial scholarship.

Both of us are so proud of our son as well as his three older sisters. But I will have to step back and confess that in so many ways Mother had a bigger impact than Dad. Let’s just be candid and start from the beginning. When my wife was pregnant with our only son, I talked to him every day — through his mother’s womb wall — and when I held him and spoke to him in the delivery room, he recognized my voice and stopped crying.

BUT, to put things in perspective, Sammie was exhausted from carrying him around for nine months, then, finally, giving birth to a 9-pound, 5-ounce big bundle of joy. No wonder they call it “being in labor.”

And she probably prays for all four of our children and our seven grandchildren more now than ever before.

May I say I thank God for the way he designed the Motherhood thing. I am so proud and thankful for all the mothers in my life; from my mother to my wife to the next generation. None of us would be here without them.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed ….”, Proverbs 31:28

“Honor your … mother in order to live a long life ….”

Steve Playl can be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.