PLAYL: A love-hate relationship with yard sales

We met a young family that recently moved here from California. For more than half an hour we talked about the things you’re not supposed to talk about: religion and politics — and we bonded. We shared with them how, for the past 35 years, we have found that Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia is indeed a good place to live. I hope we meet again, soon.

I met a gentleman who bought a guitar and wanted to buy another one that I purchased at a Fort Campbell pawn shop when I was in high school. That one is not for sale; too much sentimental value. We talked about the Lord and life and his thick white hair. I was jealous of his hair, because most of mine has turned loose. A few hours later, as we were packing up, he stopped by again to pay us $3 that he figured he owed us. Simple error in arithmetic, but he wanted to be sure.

The day after the yard sale we drove to Mountain City where I preached at the Presbyterian Church. It has been my privilege to speak there a few times, and we have come to dearly love those folks.