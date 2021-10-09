Pastor SCOTT SPENCE survived severe burns over 65% of his body; hear his story of perseverance Oct. 16 at Reynolds Memorial UMC

If You Go

» What: Celebration Women’s Ministry presents Pastor Scott Spence

» Topic: Personal testimony taken from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

» When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

» Where: Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1320 Mary St., Bristol, Va.

» Admission: Free

» Info: 276-669-1134

» Or: BristolCelebrationMinistries@gmail.com