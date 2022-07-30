NOPHLIN | The yes guy, the people pleaser

Acts 5:29 “We ought to obey God rather than men” — Acts 5:29

The apostles were brought in and made to appear before the Sanhedrin to be questioned by the high priest. “We gave you strict orders not to teach in this name,” he said. “Yet you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and are determined to make us guilty of this man’s blood.” Peter and the other apostles replied: “We must obey God rather than human beings! (Acts 5:27-29, NIV) “We ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29, KJV) We can also rephrase this statement into “We ought to PLEASE God rather than men”.

The apostles obeyed God and trusted Him to take care of the consequences, whether they lived or died, they could not serve two masters and they had already declared whose side they were on. If the apostles had been diplomats instead of ambassadors, they could have pleased everybody and escaped a beating. But they stood firmly for the Lord, and He honored their courage and faith. All of us need to follow Peter’s example and make our decisions based on “Is it right?” and not “Is it popular?” or more importantly, “is it God’s will?”

The personal priority of every child of God must be, to seek the approval of God, regardless of how men respond to our preaching and practice. God sees a person who wants to please others rather than Him. Pleasing God is mandatory. Pleasing other people is optional. Pleasing God is the supreme service we can do. Pleasing others is secondary.

It is the “look at me” that we sometimes see children doing to get attention from the parents, and if it is cute the parent will reward the child. In the same sense, if the “yes guy, people pleaser” dances, parades around, and most importantly, does as he is told, he may be rewarded for being obedient. A person who wants to be honored, noticed, rewarded by others loves the approval of men rather than the approval of God.

A person who is the “yes guy, people pleaser,” that person is usually taken advantage of by those who recognize that character and when asked for a favor, will always say yes out of fear of alienating or displeasing the requestor. Do you know a “yes guy, people pleaser?” If pleasing other people leads to sin and not honoring God, then you may be guilty of being a yes guy, people pleaser rather than a God pleaser.

For do I now persuade men, or God? or do I seek to please men? For if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ. Galatians 1:10

Pray for our homes, schools, churches, and our communities, that people will be obedient to God and not man. In Jesus Name. Amen.