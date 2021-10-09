NOPHLIN: The power of the tongue

James 3:1-12

Remember the childhood rhyme, perhaps we all use to sing, stick and stones may break my bones, but words would never hurt? This rhyme was said to be taught to children to develop resilience in the face of unkind words, attempting to armor our children with the strength to overcome negative interpersonal interactions. But what if a word has the power to hurt us? What if some are wrong? What if words that were spoken over us as children are responsible for a host of outcomes such as anxiety, depression, self-esteem, substance abuse, and academic outcomes? (Tiffany Yip, Ph.D., “Stumbling Towards Diversity”)

This childhood chant implied that “hurtful words” cannot cause any physical pain and so should be disregarded. On the contrary, I disagree: WORDS DO MATTER! There is a little tool used to express what comes out of our mouths: the tongue. What does the bible say about the tongue? The Bible’s facts are that our tongues may be used for the glory of God and for the blessing of others. To sing praises to the Lord. (James 1:5, KJV) To witness for the Lord. (Acts 1:8 KJV)