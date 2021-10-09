NOPHLIN: The power of the tongue

James 3:1-12
Remember the childhood rhyme, perhaps we all use to sing, stick and stones may break my bones, but words would never hurt? This rhyme was said to be taught to children to develop resilience in the face of unkind words, attempting to armor our children with the strength to overcome negative interpersonal interactions. But what if a word has the power to hurt us? What if some are wrong? What if words that were spoken over us as children are responsible for a host of outcomes such as anxiety, depression, self-esteem, substance abuse, and academic outcomes? (Tiffany Yip, Ph.D., “Stumbling Towards Diversity”)
This childhood chant implied that “hurtful words” cannot cause any physical pain and so should be disregarded. On the contrary, I disagree: WORDS DO MATTER! There is a little tool used to express what comes out of our mouths: the tongue. What does the bible say about the tongue? The Bible’s facts are that our tongues may be used for the glory of God and for the blessing of others. To sing praises to the Lord. (James 1:5, KJV) To witness for the Lord. (Acts 1:8 KJV)
In the book of James 3:1-12, we find words of the right and wrong use of the tongue. James points out three ways the tongue of a Christian is the indicator of spiritual growth and spiritual health. The power of our mouth can direct, destroy, or delight. Our words can build character, strengthen minds, and give hope. The power to direct as he uses the “bit” and the “rudder” in verses 3-4 illustrates how words can direct others into the right or the wrong path. We are warned of idle words, half-truths and deliberate lies. The right words can direct one out of sin into salvation. Praise God!
A bit controls the whole horse. A small rudder on a huge ship sets a course in the face of the strongest wind. And one word spoken can accomplish nearly anything or destroy like that little fiery dart, sending “fire” from the mouth and causing chaos and ruining reputations. Words do matter — the power of the tongue.
As you read this message, let’s agree in prayer for one another, the community, leaders, and schools. From the environmental issues to the sick and shut-in due to the viruses, asking the Holy Spirit to guide us so that we cause no intentional harm with our words. In the name above every name, Jesus, Amen!
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol Va. can be reached at email rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.