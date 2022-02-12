NOPHLIN | The cost of freedoms

“The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many battles have been fought for freedom ... and most would readily agree, far too many battles at that! Men and women have laid down their lives for you and for me to live freely in a nation of plenty. Their lives were the cost of FREEDOM! We celebrate our victories when the calendar speaks, we celebrate Easter, Black History Month, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, 4th of July, or any day that significantly represents the price for freedoms. We decorate, dress up, barbecue. We party. Then we soon forget, until the calendar reminds us again to be grateful for the cost of freedoms.

Every soldier has one common denominator, and that is faith! Faith in themselves, faith in each other, and faith in their country. Depending on the land where they are fighting for, faith in God. Faith in God made America what it is today the greatest country, the most powerful nation in the world. We should thank God and all who fought to make this land free. They were all heroes because they were all willing to lay down their lives for the cause, for the love of their country and fellow man.

Greater love than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. (John 15:13)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought a different kind of war in his 39 years while on earth. He fought for civil rights for all. Dr. King fought so that ‘We the People’ may have the same peace, fairness, and equality amongst all of us. That is when we are learning from, serving one another, and treating everyone with understanding, dignity, and respect, we are carrying on Dr. King’s dream of our nation living out the true meaning of its creed. “One nation, under God with liberty and justice for all!”

There is a day that we can rejoice in together for our freedom of being set free, the day our sins were washed away!

Edwin R Hawkins wrote a song, “Oh Happy Day!” Here is the first stanza:

Oh, happy day (Oh, happy day)

Oh, happy day (Oh, happy day)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

Oh, when He washed (When Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away, Lord (Oh, happy day)

Ah, happy day (Oh, happy day) (Musixmatch)

This is a song of being freed from the life of sin. How Jesus washed away our sins and oh, what a happy day that was! We rejoice every day, “Oh, happy day when Jesus washed my sins away!” This is the ultimate freedom; this is the truth in word and deed. Jesus fought the ultimate war against the flesh and the spirit, and we are more than conquerors. (Roman 8)

Dear Father God, help us always remember the cost of freedom, of true freedom through your son, Jesus the Christ. Amen.

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, pastor Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, Virginia 24201 can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.