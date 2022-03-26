NOPHLIN | Let the ‘whosoever’ come

John 3:1 “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever...” — John 3:1

In Christ there is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, but all are in Christ Jesus. The church has been given the power to break down these walls of separation and division in the human race and to bring forth one new race of mankind in him. (Ephesians 2:14-15)

This should first begin in the Christian church. And yet, the church is the most separated by class and race on Sunday than any other day of the week. I had one pastor explain to me that I am “called” to the poor, and that he is “called” to the wealthy. I am still processing that statement, because our church has all social, economic beings. (Remember, still processing).

There are many churches of different dominations that do not have a multi-culture congregation. You may find that many built their churches far out in the country, away from everyone, except the ones that looked like them. Over two thousand years ago the issues of judgments, partiality, racism, discrimination, and racial injustice plagued the synagogues by using the law to substantiate or validate their evil thoughts or actions as good. By looking at another’s status, then judging, cause separation in the synagogues (churches).

In James, Chapter 2:2-7, we can find the same issues which remain in churches today; and this example that is plainly described is a continued setup of evil operating in the churches. Often, church by design not seen as an issue, therefore, it is more likely in the norm to continue routinely categorizing the excluded, disqualified and welcoming in those of choice. These evils separated individuals and categorized the rich or poor, Jew or Gentile, slave or free, Greek and a miscellany of others, created church by design.

Verse 2 signifies that the gold ring worn on the left hand showed the man was very wealthy. The poor man spoken of is extremely poor which was seen by the type of clothing he wore and no jewelry. To favor the rich man over the poor man is show a deep carnality of Christians. This example used in the Bible describes how Christians particularly judged another’s appearance, shows that we care more for the outward appearance than we do upon the heart.

We can change one life at a time by having an honest conversation on personal experiences. That by educating the public through our churches, schools and communities about our country’s racial history, maybe racial healing will take place, but we cannot continue judging the Judases and Peters — when Judas appeared to be much better leadership material than Peter!

Remain in prayer for our community and nations that are at war. Jesus is coming!

Dr. Reverend Jacqueline L. Nophlin, pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol Va. can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.