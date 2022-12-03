NOPHLIN | 'I will strengthen you'

“I will strengthen you and help you…”

— Isaiah 41:10

What a whirlwind the year 2022 has been, with its many twists and turns and uncertainties in life. Some were good, and some were not so good. Through it all, you and I faced each trial with assurance from Heaven that we shall overcome. As we come to the holiday season together, it is imperative more now than ever that our faith is securely anchored in the Lord. Fear has no room for residency in the heart of a believer.

When most people think of the holidays, they picture a warm, fuzzy time for celebrating old memories and creating new ones. But it’s not all perfectly wrapped presents and cozy sweaters for everyone: The holidays can be depressing for some people. If you’re one of these people, you’re not alone, says Alicia H. Clark, Psy.D., author of “Hack Your Anxiety.” The holidays can be a lot to deal with. Here are some tips to prevent holiday stress and depression:

1. Acknowledge your feelings. If someone close to you has recently passed away, or you can’t be with loved ones for other reasons, realize that it’s normal to feel sadness and grief.

2. Reach out.

3. Be realistic.

4. Set aside differences.

5. Stick to a budget.

6. Pray for a peace of mind.

7. Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed.

8. Don’t abandon healthy habits.

As believers, you and I are to forever hold on to our faith, especially in times of trouble. The Holiday season is not the time to throw in the towel and give up hope. Remember God has been in your yesterday, today and tomorrow. This means he already has a full plan in place. Don’t be impatient. Wait for the Lord, and He will come and save you! Be brave, and courageous. Yes, wait and he will help you.

“Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness. So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10 KJV)

Try to make this the best Merry Christmas for someone else that needs some joy in their lives. And you will find yourself receiving the same.

Pray for our community and the people of homelessness. Pray for those who suffer from the landfill, lack of food, loneliness, and heartbreak from loved ones who have passed on. Pray for me, as I pray for you. In Jesus name. Amen!