NOPHLIN | I said, ‘Lord, I thank you’

“I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” — Psalms 9:1
“I will give to the Lord the thanks due to his righteousness, and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord, the Most High.” — Psalms 7:17
You may be less fortunate, at your lowest point in life. You could be without the foods you prefer to eat or without a roof over your head to call your own, and you said, Lord, I thank you. You could be incarcerated and without hope, and may have been beating yourself up over self-inflicted mental and physical pains, and you said, Lord, I thank you.
When you lay awake at night and you feel like you are all alone, then you hear a sweet voice whisper, you are never alone. Never alone!
We give thanks to the Lord, for waking us up this morning and starting so many on our way. I said to the Lord, thank you for life, health and strength from day to day. Thank you for my family, the good and the bad.
There is a song I heard recently that may help someone understand the love that only God knows, called, “God only knows.” Here it is in part:
God only knows what you’ve been through;
God only knows what they say about you;
God only knows how it’s killing you;
But there’s a kind of love that God only knows;
God only knows what you’ve been through;
God only knows what they say about you;
But God only knows the real you;
There’s a kind of love that God only knows;
There is a kind of love that God only knows. (Musixmatch)
For if I had never had a problem, I would never know that God could solve them. I would never know what faith in his word could do.
For He knows what life has put you through. And for this love, for this peace that I may sleep and wake up to a brand-new day, I said, Lord, I thank you. So, I thank you for the mountains and I thank you for the valleys you brought me through. Thank you for the Love that passes all understanding. Thank you for caring for me.
Pray for our city leaders, families, and communities, as we send blessings to you and your family during this holiday season of Thanksgiving, In Jesus Name. Amen.
