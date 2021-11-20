NOPHLIN | I said, ‘Lord, I thank you’

“I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” — Psalms 9:1

“I will give to the Lord the thanks due to his righteousness, and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord, the Most High.” — Psalms 7:17

You may be less fortunate, at your lowest point in life. You could be without the foods you prefer to eat or without a roof over your head to call your own, and you said, Lord, I thank you. You could be incarcerated and without hope, and may have been beating yourself up over self-inflicted mental and physical pains, and you said, Lord, I thank you.

When you lay awake at night and you feel like you are all alone, then you hear a sweet voice whisper, you are never alone. Never alone!

We give thanks to the Lord, for waking us up this morning and starting so many on our way. I said to the Lord, thank you for life, health and strength from day to day. Thank you for my family, the good and the bad.

There is a song I heard recently that may help someone understand the love that only God knows, called, “God only knows.” Here it is in part:

God only knows what you’ve been through;