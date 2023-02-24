In the book of Jonah, God sends Jonah to warn and tell people to stop the exploitation and destruction of the vulnerable groups of society who are also in the image of God and nature, which reflects the image of God. Jonah runs away from Nineveh, but God shows Jonah what destruction of life means, letting him encounter a near-death experience. Jonah then goes to Nineveh to preach the prophetic message of God warning people to repent from their sins.

After listening to Jonah’s message, the people of Nineveh, including animals, fasted. They covered themselves with ashes and sackcloth to show they were mourning. Whenever human beings exploit each other and exploit nature, God reminds us that we came from dust and will return to dust. Ashes reminding themselves of their vulnerability, God forgave Nineveh since people repented from arrogance and exploitative attitude changed God’s heart to accept them.

The problem today in 2023: Some proclaimed Christians hate those they are called to and refuse to pray, worship and accept anyone that does not look like them in the body of Christ. They fail to walk according to the word of God to care for the vulnerable in society. God hears the cry of the vulnerable community and sends leaders through whom God has liberated the vulnerable community. Christians are called today to live with the vulnerable communities, the refugees, the homeless, the slaves, the economically exploited communities and all those denied human dignity. The faithful community of believers is called to be God’s prophetic voice by standing in solidarity with the vulnerable people and exploited nature, challenging the systems of exploitation and working towards the reign of God. Having nothing to lose, we are strong to proclaim the prophetic message of God against the exploitation of people and nature. There is nothing to fear as we have a vulnerable God journeying with us.

Finally, the powerful God sent Jesus to save humanity from sins and establish the reign of God. To save the vulnerable humanity, God, the all-powerful, became vulnerable in the form of Jesus. God emptied Godself and became human, vulnerable to the point of death on the cross. (Insight, March 2022)

I had to share this message with you then, Christians and others, so that we take the time to reflect on our own selves and repent.

“In which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience.” (Ephesians 2:2)

Pray for our communities, schools and families. Pray for those who are suffering from the gases and odors from the landfill. Pray for the people of homelessness. As you pray for me, I’ll pray for you in Jesus’ name. Amen.