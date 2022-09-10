NOPHLIN | God has infinite wisdom of all things

It is the glory of God to conceal a thing, but the honor of kings is to search out a matter. God has infinite wisdom of all things. He gloriously acts without revealing his purpose, seeking counsel, or exposing matters to public scrutiny. Kings are much different. (Proverbs 25:2 KJV)

I think just about all the kids would agree with me that it is entirely unsatisfying to hear parents say “Because I said so” when they’re asked “why?”. That’s not an answer at all, right? When someone tells us no, we want an explanation. But as my parents said to me, and perhaps your parents said to you, and as I’ve said to my kids, parents don’t have to give a reason. Sometimes they don’t have a good reason, other times they choose not to share it. I know this bothers kids, but it’s just one of those things you have to live with.

When it comes to things going on in our lives, we often question God. We ask him “Why?” and “Why me?” because we want an answer for all the bad that’s happening in our world and in our lives. Someday we’ll have all our questions answered, but for now, don’t look for what you cannot see.

It is the glory of God to conceal a thing. Secret things belong unto him, and they are kept so by him: many things which he does reveal, and much remains hidden, as what relates to his own being, and manner of subsisting; the trinity of Persons in the Godhead. He is the omniscient all wise God, and stands in no need of the advice from anything he created; nor are they taken into his privy council.

As we see this world spinning out of control, we have more questions. Why are there so many mass shootings?” Why is our nation becoming so racially divided? Why are there so many people of homelessness? Why are there so many hungry children?

“And it will be in the last days, says God, I will pour out my Spirit on all people; then your sons and your daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, and your old men will dream dreams.” (Acts 2:17, CSB) “The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.” (Deuteronomy 29:29, KJV)

Pray for those who may be sick and those who are incarcerated. Pray for home, schools, and our communities. Pray for each other, in Jesus Name. Amen.