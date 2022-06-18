NOPHLIN: God-given men

1 Kings 15:11 (KJV) “And Asa did that which was right in the eyes of the LORD, as did David his father.” — 1 Kings 15:11 (KJV)

Father’s Day is one of the most celebrated events; not just in the United States, but people all over the world also love and celebrate Father’s Day. This means that there are a great number of families who appreciate and express their love for their fathers during this day that is also a federal holiday. This special day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the God-given men who have been patient with us, shaped us, and invested in us, to this day.

Fathers have a ministry of encouragement. Words have power to do good or evil, to build or tear down, to encourage or discourage. When I was a kid, we use to say “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” It was a lie; a lie we as a people could never live up to.

Simple words such as, “I love you,” or “good work” or “you did a good job,” and “I’m really proud of you” are often expressed from the lips of a loving father. We need fathers who will stand in the gap and make up the hedge by giving the Word of God to their families. If we believe the Bible is God’s Word and special means of communication, we should take his word seriously. Our God alone is sovereign and the Bible is his inspired Word and the final authority for our lives. The children and grandchildren belong to God and it is the father’s responsibility to teach them Scriptural principles.

We learn by copying those that we see. And copying our fathers is no exemption. We might not notice it, but we’ve been copying what our parents do most of our lives. That is because fathers are our lifetime guides and leaders. That is why we grow and learn not just by our own experience, but also by looking at our fathers and copying what they do.

1 Kings 15:11 says, “And Asa did that which was right in the eyes of the LORD, as did David his father.”

Fathers have the responsibility to set a good example for their families; one that brings their children and household closer to God. Just as how David set an example to Asa, fathers also need to be the first doers in serving God so that their families can see and follow. When good men die, their goodness does not perish, but lives though they are gone. As for the bad, all that was theirs dies and is buried with them. (Euripides, 484 B.C. – 406 B.C.) A good father passes on to be with the Lord, the memories are forever in the hearts of his children. The love continues on through the lives of his children, as a good example is being followed.

Tomorrow is Father’s Day and it should be celebrated to all those who set the example of our Father in heaven. Let’s celebrate God-given men.

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 440 Bristol, Va., 24201, and can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.