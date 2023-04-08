The gates of hell have been torn down!

Today is the day before Easter, called Holy Saturday. It is not just a day to get through so that we can get to Easter. It is a beautiful opportunity to recognize Jesus’ sacrifice and to confidently prepare for His resurrection. It is a chance to ponder what life would have been like without Him, what life would be like without a savior?

Holy Saturday is an in-between day. It is the day after Good Friday and the day before Easter, space in-between time. If Good Friday is the day of the loss, Holy Saturday is that day when the reality of that loss begins to set in. Holy Saturday is a difficult day. That in-between space where we can name our losses; a beloved one, a relationship, a dream, a reputation or identity, our health, but cannot yet name or know what will come next. It is the place of death, loss, emptiness, sorrow, separation. It is hell.

If you are feeling like a fearful disciple, you can challenge yourself to believe in Jesus’ promises joyfully and confidently as you can prepare for the resurrection. If you are struggling to focus on the “reason for the season,” you can make a concerted effort to center your thoughts and actions around the solemnity of this time. As Christians, we were given promises. Didn’t Jesus tell us He would be with us until the end of time? Didn’t He promise His faithfulness to us and to the Church?

“And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20, KJV)

“If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask for whatever you want, and it will be done for you.” (John 15:7, KJV)

We know Jesus told us these things and so much more! And yet, when our crosses come to us, we tend to act like the Apostles: confused, frightened, and sad, I know I do at times.

Today, Holy Saturday, we celebrate when Jesus was in the tomb and should be looking forward to Resurrection Sunday morning! Easter is about to arrive. The Watch will soon be here.

Cultivate a joyful expectation. No matter how uncertain our future or surroundings, we can rejoice in the God who has conquered all. “The gates of hell have been torn down!”

If Jesus had not gotten up out of the grave, there would be no power of the blood of our Savior. Resurrection power, healing power, saving power, and deliverance power, in the blood of the Lamb! This is where the Lord’s steadfast love is on Holy Saturday, and this is where His never-ending mercies are today. This is where the Lord’s great faithfulness is on the morning after Holy Saturday, Resurrection morning! It is Holy Saturday and Jesus has finished the work. But blessed be the name of Jesus who came to take away the sins of the whole world.

As you celebrate sunrise services, Easter morning services all over the world, remember, to pray for our communities, families, schools, and city leaders.