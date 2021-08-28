NOPHLIN: America needs to repent

The Church in America is in a definite need of repentance. We need to get back to our first love. Jesus said: “I have somewhat against thee because thou hast left thy first love. Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works …” (Revelation 2:4–5) If you find yourself in this position, ask God to have mercy on you and to rekindle your love for Him. Remember, repent and do the “first works.”

This church at Ephesus had one very serious accusation laid against them by Jesus: “You have left your first love.” (Verse 4) Jesus was once asked what was the greatest commandment in the law, and his reply was:

“You shall love the Lord your God with all of your heart, and with all of your soul, and with all of your mind.” (Matthew 22:39)

God should be the first love of every Christian, and when we go back and set our heart on worldly things, then we have left off loving God.

(1 John 2:15) “Do not love the world, nor the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”

Sometimes you cannot tell the difference between the acts of the church from the world. I suppose the “real” question is, “can the world tell us apart from them?”