NOPHLIN: America needs to repent
Saturday Sermon

NOPHLIN: America needs to repent

WEB - SAT SERMON Jackie Nophlin

JACKIE NOPHLIN | Saturday Sermon

The Church in America is in a definite need of repentance. We need to get back to our first love. Jesus said: “I have somewhat against thee because thou hast left thy first love. Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works …” (Revelation 2:4–5) If you find yourself in this position, ask God to have mercy on you and to rekindle your love for Him. Remember, repent and do the “first works.”

This church at Ephesus had one very serious accusation laid against them by Jesus: “You have left your first love.” (Verse 4) Jesus was once asked what was the greatest commandment in the law, and his reply was:

“You shall love the Lord your God with all of your heart, and with all of your soul, and with all of your mind.” (Matthew 22:39)

God should be the first love of every Christian, and when we go back and set our heart on worldly things, then we have left off loving God.

(1 John 2:15) “Do not love the world, nor the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.”

Sometimes you cannot tell the difference between the acts of the church from the world. I suppose the “real” question is, “can the world tell us apart from them?”

Some pick and choose who is called to lead, what denomination they are in or not. Whether or not people are spiritual or have capabilities.

I express to my church family often, that we should live a life that is full of the love of God. That when we received Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord no man can change that. God will not change it. He will never walk away from us, He loves us. No matter where we were born, who our parents were, what has happened in our life, or what someone has said about us, God has blessed us. Amen!

“Although you were once small in your own eyes” (1 Samuel 15:17b, NIV): These unforgettable words spoken by the prophet Samuel to Saul still ring true today. From the leadership to the flock, we must all heed the words of Samuel. Think about your own life. Where were you when you were “small in your own eyes.” How much time did you spend seeking God when you had little to no resources? How earnest were your prayers as you poured out your heart to God in your early days of knowing Him? Compare then to now.

We must continue in prayer for our families, schools, throughout our communities. Remember our city leaders and the issues we are facing. And please remember the Americans and Afghans, Lord, only you know. Remember the sick with this virus, remember me as I remember you, In Jesus Name.

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is the Pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 440 Oakview Ave. and Harmeling Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201, and can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.

