NOPHLIN | A Mother’s faith, power and wisdom

Genesis 2:22 (KJV) “And the rib, which the LORD God had taken from man, made he a woman and brought her unto the man.” — Genesis 2:22 (KJV)

There is so much more to say in a Mother’s Day sermon than there is in any other sermons preached on the celebrated occasions. As a woman of faith, knowing the meaning of motherhood from the joyous, to the struggles, the life of a mother takes precedence over all that is honored. No matter the challenges, it does not stop her when she chooses to operate out of faith, power and wisdom found in the word of God.

When I think of my mother, I think of the humorous character she was and find myself smiling or sometimes just bursting out in laughter. I repeat some of the same sayings as, “Go get me three switches, and they better be good ones too.” That’s when we were acting up. Back in the day, moms would just look at you and every kid that caught that eye would get still and silent while moving out of the range of the target — especially when she asked this in church: “Didn’t I tell you not to talk and play in church? Wait until I get you home.” But we got it while she was announcing it.

Mothers had to step up to the plate without excuses and take care of the family, whatever the reason for a father’s absence. Those days have changed with the signs of the times. Changes how children are reared and by who, but there are hard-working mothers surviving every day by faith, power and wisdom of the word of God.

Through faith, a mother can deal with anxiety, baby balance, burnout, stress, impatience, pressure, priorities and time management. A mother of faith relies on the word of God to keep her mind when she is challenged with emotions that come with this life that present themselves as threats to her or her children. A mother of faith consists of scriptures such as Psalms 23:1-3, Psalms 127:3, Proverbs 3:5-6, Matthew 11:28, and many more. (King James Version)

We all entered this world by way of a woman, who was created to provide this entrance. It is the task God charged womankind: to replenish the earth. A task that she and she only could perform. Our Lord is so gracious that he made provisions for the barren woman as well, “He gives the barren woman a home, making her the joyous mother of all children.” Psalms 113:9

Mothers, if you do not receive a “thank you Mom,” an invitation to dinner, a day at the spa, or the most needed one, “I love you, Mom”, then know this: You are LOVED by the almighty God, always, no matter what, HE LOVES YOU!

I miss my mother dearly, but I can say, thank you to all mothers, for all you have done to help keep the world turning. May you be strengthened by the word of God and by the way we women pray together. I pray that faith, power, and wisdom follow you all the days of your life.

Continue praying for our families, schools, and community leaders.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin can be reached at 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol Va. Household Of Faith Community Church 4233661260 or rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.