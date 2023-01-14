NOPHLIN | 2023: The year of the eagle

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)

But faith also means that even though we cannot see what will happen to us, we believe that God is in control of everything and will always be with us and take good care of us! He will help us even when we go through the valley of death. Therefore, by faith, we can say: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” (Philemon 4:13) “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want,” (Psalms 23:1) and “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ.” (Philippians 4:19)

In 1 Peter 5:7-9, Apostle Peter says, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that the family of believers throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of sufferings.”

Do you not know? Have you not heard?

The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; throughout the world is undergoing the same kind of suffering.”

‘They shall mount up with wings like eagles’

Life as we know it changes with our relationships and when our relationship with God grows, we become stronger. We start seeing things that are accomplished in our lives that we know we did not do on our own. Think about it. You and I have had things happen in our lives that we know we did not plan to happen. We were strong enough to handle it but, we know it was not just us. You and I could share some things that have a happened in our lives that we know came from God and was not what we put together.

‘They shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint’

Here is the hard part, a four-letter word that some of us cannot handle: rest. Today’s lifestyle is, do as much as you can all the time, period. That is why people become dependent of drugs and alcohol to maintain the lifestyle they think they need. It is simple. Ask God for rest.

Father God, help us, all of us in 2023 to lean and depend on you so that we can get our rest. Bless our homes, schools and community leaders. Have mercy one the people of homelessness and those who are suffering in the cold weather. We ask you mercy on those who are suffering from the gases and odors from the landfill. In Jesus Name. Amen!