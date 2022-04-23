Newsboys set to perform at Kingsport’s Higher Ground Baptist Church on Friday

If You Go » Who: Newsboys » When: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. » Where: Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport » Admission: $10-$75 » Info: 423-245-3141 » Web, audio and video: www.newsboys.com

Sounds of church bells from sanctuaries and rock ‘n’ roll from passing cars emanate on most any Sunday morning drive along Bristol’s State Street.

Funny thing, Newsboys encompass both.

Veterans of records and stage, contemporary Christian’s Newsboys rock. Pioneers of Christian pop rock music, Newsboys will alight the aisles of Kingsport’s Higher Ground Baptist Church on Friday, April 29. They’re Christians, but what are they, pop or rock or whatever?

“That’s a question we ask ourselves, too,” said Jeff Frankenstein, for nearly 30 years a member of Newsboys.

And yes, his name is real; Jeff really was born a Frankenstein.

“When you have a career that spans so many years, so many phases and eras, we think about that (who we are in terms of sound), too,” Frankenstein said. “I’ve got the job of putting together the set list. We still get excited when we see all of those eyeballs looking back at us.”

Newsboys originated in Australia. Formed in 1985, early albums including 1988’s “Read All About It” and 1990’s “Hell is for Wimps,” established Newsboys as a band built on Christian positivity.

But it wasn’t until Newsboys’ fourth album, 1992’s “Not Ashamed,” that widespread commercial exposure and success landed in their laps. The album earned them their first of four Grammy nominations. Frankenstein joined two years later as Newsboys’ keyboardist and bassist.

“Michael Tait (current lead singer) has been here for 11, 12 years. I’ve been in the band for 28 years,” Frankenstein said. “Living on a bus, we pretty much know everything about each other. There’s a familiarity, a love for each other.”

Turnover of band personnel in Newsboys has been extraordinary. For instance, three different lead singers occupy segments of the band’s history. John James sang lead for about the first decade. Then Peter Furler, an original member, took over lead singing duties in Newsboys for more than a decade. Finally, Michael Tait joined Newsboys and handles the role of the band’s front man.

“In 2020, when Michael joined the group, Peter had been lead singer for so long,” Frankenstein said. “We thought, ‘We’ve done so much that surely we can go through this.’ We thought, ‘We’re not going to play Newsboys karaoke with Michael.’”

Except for the band’s Christian core of lyrical content, Newsboys shifted monumental stylistic gears when Tait joined. For example, more prominent swirls of pop music entered into their sound. Quite risky, actually.

“We scrapped a record and started over with Michael,” Frankenstein said. “The first few years with Michael were tough. That time of transition was tough. We got through.”

Newsboys’ faith in God pointed the way for the band through its tremulous years of change.

“That’s a great point,” Frankenstein said. “If you

really believe what you believe, then that gives you parameters.”

Thing is, long before then, Newsboys had already encountered their most serious challenge of all. During its formative early years, Christian rock encountered waves of ridicule and doubt. Rockers including Petra and hair metal’s Stryper opened considerable avenues through which bands such as Newsboys traveled.

Today, Christian rock permeates landscapes of music. During the 1980s, not so much.

“I remember the ’90s, it was like the wild west,” Frankenstein said. “There were so many Christian bands in (Nashville), so many bands on tour.”

Perhaps consequential of their rock music style, Christian rockers have for decades been accused of not being so Christian after all. Newsboys heard that criticism levied upon them years ago.

“We’re not a church. We’re not pastors,” Frankenstein said. “We’re a band that can put on an entertaining show, make music we love. We’re trying to encourage people in their walk.”

For two hours when on stage, rapt attention greets Newsboys. They welcome and embrace each night’s opportunity to reach and affect people in positive ways.

“We have a chance to minister to them,” Frankenstein said, “to tell them about Christ.”

Newsboys’ classics, particularly “God’s Not Dead” — which has spawned a series of feature films, resonate with the masses. Likewise, their new album, last year’s “Stand.”

“When COVID hit, everything stopped,” Frankenstein said. “We went from playing 150 shows a year to a dead stop. I’ve lived in Nashville for 30 years, and toured the entire time. Watching the world out of our windows, time changed a lot of people. It brought a lot of emotion, good and bad, out of people. That’s where ‘Stand’ came from.”

Check the lyrics of Newsboys’ title track. They sing that they’re “gonna stand in a world that’s breaking, stand for a truth unchanging. … I’ll stand right here at the foot of the cross…”

Eternally topical, lyrics in “Stand” could provide a mantra upon which Newsboys plant themselves and their philosophies.

“At the end of the day, who are you?” Frankenstein said. “Are you the person you want to be? The darker the world gets, the brighter the light gets.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.