New Bristol church emphasizes love of Christ over judgment and condemnation

Folks are welcome to attend Outlaw Church attired as they wish. Wrinkled overalls or a finely pressed suit, faded Levis or tan Dockers, cowboy boots and hats or caps or not — no matter. Come as you are.

Look to 1 Samuel 16:7. Find: “The Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” The passage forms one among a selection of scripture upon which the foundation of Outlaw Church thrusts upward.

“I want to love on people and give them hope,” Semones said. “If you show up in an Iron Maiden shirt, I will love on you the same as if you come in a suit and tie.”

Semones said they are in the process of forming a variety of aspects through which to provide people with a well-rounded Christian experience when they attend Outlaw Church. For instance, worship team auditions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

“We’re having open auditions for musicians,” he said. “Email or call us. We want people to come and serve. We want people to serve in The Junction, which is our children’s ministry. We want people to serve in tech. When we open, we’re going to broadcast services live. We’re going to be out there.”