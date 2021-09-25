New Bristol church emphasizes love of Christ over judgment and condemnation

BRISTOL, Va. — Judges belong in the courtroom, not the church.
That’s at least according to Stephen J. Semones, author of books and author of a church.
Large of beard and bold of plans, Semones spearheads Outlaw Ministries. That morphed quickly into Outlaw Church, which will open for services on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Bristol, Virginia.
“We want to show the love of Christ to the people in the community,” said Semones, lead pastor of Outlaw Church. “We want to show the love of Christ to everyone.”
Love, Semones added, will be palpable.
“When people walk through that door,” he said while seated in the lobby late Tuesday afternoon, “they will be loved and not condemned. We’ll take anyone who comes through that door.”
Outlaw Church will share a building with Scenic Park Church of the Nazarene. Located off Exit 7 on New York Street, Semones said the site will provide an initial though temporary home for Outlaw Church.
“We want to be in the heart of Bristol,” Semones, 44, said.
Plans and hopes have Outlaw Church eventually moving to an as-yet-to-be-determined site either in or near downtown Bristol. For now, Semones works diligently in mapping out the church’s birth and eventual growth.
“The first sermon, I’m going to preach about the outlaw Jesus Christ. That’s the title of the first sermon, Jesus is the ultimate outlaw,” Semones said. “He was killed for it.”
Metamorphoses of people in need of transformation defines as paramount among Semones’ goals for his church. He said he wants everyone to attend, but he particularly wants to reach the lost.
“Jesus was an outlaw. He met people where they were,” Semones said. “We don’t care if you’re on a meth bender or an alcohol bender. We want you to come as you are. It’s up to Jesus to clean you up. Jesus can make you better.”
On Tuesday, Semones wore a T-shirt that featured heavy metal band Iron Maiden. A black cowboy hat sat atop his bald head. A best-selling author of such books as “The Killing Tree,” look not for Semones to proselytize on the pros and cons of appearance.
Folks are welcome to attend Outlaw Church attired as they wish. Wrinkled overalls or a finely pressed suit, faded Levis or tan Dockers, cowboy boots and hats or caps or not — no matter. Come as you are.
Look to 1 Samuel 16:7. Find: “The Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” The passage forms one among a selection of scripture upon which the foundation of Outlaw Church thrusts upward.
“I want to love on people and give them hope,” Semones said. “If you show up in an Iron Maiden shirt, I will love on you the same as if you come in a suit and tie.”
Semones said they are in the process of forming a variety of aspects through which to provide people with a well-rounded Christian experience when they attend Outlaw Church. For instance, worship team auditions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.
“We’re having open auditions for musicians,” he said. “Email or call us. We want people to come and serve. We want people to serve in The Junction, which is our children’s ministry. We want people to serve in tech. When we open, we’re going to broadcast services live. We’re going to be out there.”
Outlaw Church will not simply cater to the lost among society. Built upon biblical tradition, they aim to teach, Semones said, “100% from the Bible.” That begins with children.
Examine The Junction aspect of Outlaw Church. It serves, Semones said, children “from birth.” Three stages — nursery, preschool, and elementary, comprise The Junction.
“Then they graduate to Pulse,” Semones said.
Pulse will serve youth through their teenage years.
“The Junction will minister to kids on their level,” he said. “As they get older, we will teach them to read the Bible.”
In sum and substance, Outlaw Church defines as a biblically-based church for the lost and the found. For the young and the old, man, woman and child, white or black or whatever ethnicity or creed, Semones said all are welcome.
No judgments attached.
“No matter if you’re gay or straight, a drunk or a drug addict, you are welcome at Outlaw Church,” Semones said. “We’re 100% non-denominational. Jesus was non-denominational. We will not judge you. We’ll let Jesus do the work.”
For those with twigs for bones or stones for hearts, come. For those of whom addiction seems to be a lifetime affliction, come. Semones said the wayward and the wild, the reckless and the wrecked, are welcome at Outlaw Church.
Refer to the Bible and the Sermon on the Mount. Thumb to Matthew 5-7 for “judge not, that ye be judged. For with what judgement ye judge, ye shall be judged.”
In other words, even the torn and the frayed of society, it’s God’s job to judge them and not ours. Salvation can exist for them, too. It’s all about Jesus Christ, Semones said.
And that’s the rock upon which Outlaw Church arises to meet the people where they stand. And where they have fallen.
“We are not under law; we are under grace,” Semones said. “Therefore, we are Christian outlaws.”
He paused, adjusted his hat, and looked down a hall that leads to the church sanctuary.
“We are going after the lost, the hurt, the addicts, the broken,” Semones said. “Jesus loves you, and so do we.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.