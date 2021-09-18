MURPHY: Walls

What in the world are we seeing? Our society is canceling “objectionable” people, setting up more walls, calling each other names: Liberals, Deplorables, Racists, Chauvinists, Rightist-Wingers, Feminists, Bigots. If you label someone a negative name you have another category to reject. It is so easy to throw out a name that puts you up and them down. And people find more things to make up hurt feelings about. Your hurt feelings and your taking offense are nearly always self-made prisons.
Jesus said something radically shocking. He goes beyond the simple “love your neighbor; hate your enemy” wall that was held by many of his time. He said (Matthew 5:44) love your enemies … and whaaat? He said LOVE your enemies and PRAY for those who persecute you, who do not like you. He commands us to love one another. (John 13:34) That response reflects the family heritage that joins us together; that shows we are our heavenly Father’s kids. It takes the deep, forgiving, accepting love of God to love and pray for someone who puts you down. When you trust Jesus as your Lord, you have that love of God in you.
God does not cancel someone who rejects him. He will someday judge those who continue to reject him by leaving them alone. Yet his sun and rain fall on the good and the evil. It takes some real God-blessed, God-honoring humility to trust that God may bless those who reject him or reject you. Persecutor Apostle Paul received the fearful but obedient witness of Ananias and accepted Jesus as Lord. Evangelist Paul told his friend Philemon to accept his returning ex-slave Onesimus as a brother in Christ, not as a slave to punish.
If you call someone a neighbor, you have someone you can relate to. Relating to people helps us get over walls and get past barriers. Loving someone takes action to bless someone for their good. That is something you can do. Praying for those who reject you takes real compassion and patience when they may not love you back — a lot of patience, a lot of compassion. That is what Jesus showed on the cross.
That is one of the most patriotic things you can do this year — love a neighbor and do your part to dismantle walls. Let us clean up society, not by wrecking something, but by serving someone you fear or do not like.
Charlie Murphy is a retired Presbyterian pastor who served churches over 20 years in the Tri-Cities and still has thoughts to share. He lives in Burlington, North Carolina. Reach him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.