MURPHY: Walls

What in the world are we seeing? Our society is canceling “objectionable” people, setting up more walls, calling each other names: Liberals, Deplorables, Racists, Chauvinists, Rightist-Wingers, Feminists, Bigots. If you label someone a negative name you have another category to reject. It is so easy to throw out a name that puts you up and them down. And people find more things to make up hurt feelings about. Your hurt feelings and your taking offense are nearly always self-made prisons.

Jesus said something radically shocking. He goes beyond the simple “love your neighbor; hate your enemy” wall that was held by many of his time. He said (Matthew 5:44) love your enemies … and whaaat? He said LOVE your enemies and PRAY for those who persecute you, who do not like you. He commands us to love one another. (John 13:34) That response reflects the family heritage that joins us together; that shows we are our heavenly Father’s kids. It takes the deep, forgiving, accepting love of God to love and pray for someone who puts you down. When you trust Jesus as your Lord, you have that love of God in you.