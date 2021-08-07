MURPHY: Resemble what you resent

Do you know that you become like what you focus on? A son grew bitter against his father who drank too much, cheated on his wife, abused her, and was harsh to the son. The son eventually came to faith in Christ and later married. He never drank, was faithful to his wife, and attentive to his family. He was arrogant in his non-drinking. He was pridefully demanding to his family about their morals. He was very untrusting about his children’s activities. People observed he was just like his father. His bitterness and desire to avoid his father’s habits brought an emotional focus on his father’s offenses.
The scripture says (1 Corinthians 10:12) that when we measure ourselves by each other and compare ourselves with each other, we are not wise. When you dwell on someone’s offense by focusing on how you would react, you hold on to it. You gradually strengthen an emotional focus on what is wrong. Then you develop habits similar to what you resented. If I get bitter about wishing I had told you off, or about practicing how to tell you off, I hold on to that bitterness.
So you measure yourself by your standard of righteousness compared to your view of someone else’s wrongness. That leaves you bitterly self-righteous. The real standard is how the Lord treats his people. He accepts you in your sin. He offers forgiveness for your bitterness, self-righteousness, arrogance. He can forgive because he took all ours on himself and suffered death on a cross. He empowers you to live his righteousness. Let your emotional focus be on what Jesus has done for you.
To find a forgiving spirit, start thanking God for the benefits he offers you through your offender. You may see qualities you need to clean up. You may see a deeper meaning to Christ’s forgiveness. You may develop a depth of love you did not know before. You may inspire a new forgiving spirit in your offender. If the offender treats you worse, you still win. You have more to thank God about. Let your focus be on how he treats you.
Then I suggest you find a church in which you can discover genuine believers. You can also see self-righteous, people (there are plenty around). Start loving them with God’s forgiveness and humility. See if that makes a difference in them and you.
Charlie Murphy is a retired Presbyterian pastor who served churches over 20 years in the Tri-Cities. He lives in Burlington, North Carolina. Reach him at bristol3cm@gmail.com.