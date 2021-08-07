MURPHY: Resemble what you resent

Do you know that you become like what you focus on? A son grew bitter against his father who drank too much, cheated on his wife, abused her, and was harsh to the son. The son eventually came to faith in Christ and later married. He never drank, was faithful to his wife, and attentive to his family. He was arrogant in his non-drinking. He was pridefully demanding to his family about their morals. He was very untrusting about his children’s activities. People observed he was just like his father. His bitterness and desire to avoid his father’s habits brought an emotional focus on his father’s offenses.

The scripture says (1 Corinthians 10:12) that when we measure ourselves by each other and compare ourselves with each other, we are not wise. When you dwell on someone’s offense by focusing on how you would react, you hold on to it. You gradually strengthen an emotional focus on what is wrong. Then you develop habits similar to what you resented. If I get bitter about wishing I had told you off, or about practicing how to tell you off, I hold on to that bitterness.