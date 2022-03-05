MURPHY | Model over worship

(1 of 10 based on Michael Kruger, “Ten Commandments of Progressive Christianity”)

The first commandment of Progressives is that Jesus is a model for living more than an object of worship. Some will say this really is not rejecting the divinity of Jesus because of the phrase “more than.” It is as though they affirm Jesus’ divinity but put the priority on his moral example. Progressives like Phillip Gulley come to reject Jesus’ divine status.

He did often call his followers to do what he has done, but not as a wise sage. Throughout the Gospels Jesus is presented as Lord of heaven, come to earth. He existed before Abraham, was before creation, is one with the Father. Even monotheistic Jews (believing in one God) saw him as God and not a secondary one. His closest followers called him Lord, and he did not correct them. The pagan Magi worshipped him as a baby (Matthew 2:11). The disciples worshipped him before and after his resurrection. (Following a storm, Matthew 14:33; in Galilee before he ascended, Matthew 28:9)

By discounting Jesus as object of worship, Christianity is reduced to moralism, deeds over creeds. The historic Christian faith is a story of grace, not merit. It is not what we do. It is about what God has done. Liberal Christianity is “should” and “ought” and man’s will, and what is wrong. Real Christian faith begins with what is, triumphantly announcing acts of a gracious God. These include his warnings and corrections and what he has done to make things right for us.

If Jesus’ moral teachings are from an ordinary man, why would we think his moral code is better than others or matters at all? How would one know he is a prophet or has a divine authority? That could only come from scripture and progressives do not think scripture is reliable or inspired.

C. S. Lewis made a classic statement about the person who would accept Jesus as a moral teacher but not as God: “A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic … or else he would be the devil of Hell.” In other words he must be crazy, a liar, or Lord of heaven.

It is easier to diminish him and pick what principles to accept. It is far more difficult to submit completely to him as Lord.

